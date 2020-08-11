You May Also Like
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible prices and some specs of the iPhone 12 lineup, an all-digital CES 2021 and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 28 July 2020
- 23:45EDT
It seems that Cortana won’t be available as a digital assistant app on Android and iOS devices starting 2021
- Samuel Martinez
- 1 August 2020
- 22:45EDT
The new Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be presented next Tuesday during a unique virtual event that will also celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary
- Samuel Martinez
- 5 August 2020
- 13:00EDT