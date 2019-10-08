Pocketnow Daily: iPhone Sales Getting BETTER in Early 2020?! (video)

Google Pixel 3a deals start at $349 with free service and bundled accessories

Deals. The Google Pixel 3a which usually goes for $399 is available on B&H for $349 along with a 3 month Mint Mobile subscription and a clear cased valued at $80. The 3a XL is also available for $429 with the same bundle.

CEO: HTC has stopped innovating in the hardware of the smartphone

For those of you wondering what happened to HTC, it looks like the company wants to make a comeback. HTC’s new CEO gave an interview where he says the company moved away from innovating in the smartphone segment and moved on to VR, which was the right move but not at the right time. He also comes with a new vision, HTC will now focus on flagships and the premium segment instead of mid-rangers. He claims ‘Best in class software and photography’ would make consumers come back to HTC. He also talked about 5G and more on his interview.

Report suggests Galaxy S11 launch date

Trust me, we know it’s very early but a new report suggests the Samsung Galaxy S11‘s launch date, if the company doesn’t change the name. The report is doubtful of the source but claims that it will launch on Feb 18. Now, the past 2 generations were launched at MWC and MWC in 2020 starts until Feb 24 so it might be a little later until the Picasso codenamed phone launches.

Official-looking OnePlus 7T Pro press renders leak w/ familiar look [Gallery]

We have some new official looking renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro which is about a week away from its launch date. It has the same design as the 7 Pro, but we should expect internal changes. These changes include the Snapdragon 855 Plus, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a 4080 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charging. We also have some case renders which look just like the ones from the 7 Pro but confirm the design.

Pixel 4 Canadian price leak suggests slightly more expensive phones Saturday morning, Evan Blass tweeted out the price configurations for the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL in Canada, which are looking more expensive. Converted to USD, the 64GB Pixel 4 will start at $789, while the 128GB variant will cost $901. The XL would start at $901 for 64GB and at $1022 for 128GB. Now, in USD it may seem the same but these are $50 and $100 increases in Canada which me may also see when the official price for the US gets detailed.

Story of the day:

Apple analyst Kuo forecasts 10% YOY growth in iPhone sales for Q1 2020, boosted by ‘iPhone SE 2’ launch

Ming Chi Kuo claims that Apple will see a 10% YOY growth in Q1 of 2020. He claims this will happen because of a growing replacement demand for the iPhone 11 along with the fact that he expects the SE 2 to launch in Q1. He also claims that in Q4 of 2019 they are expected to ship 70-75M iPhones which would have been more if not for some supply constraints.

