Pocketnow Daily: iPhone prices going up? Samsung Galaxy Fold launch date & more (video)

OnePlus 7 Pro will be a T-Mobile exclusive in the U.S.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be a T-Mobile exclusive in the United States, according to the Un-carrier, which is also hosting special events for the phone.

Huawei reinvents the bezel in an attempt to kill the notch

A recently uncovered patent application suggests that Huawei is working on a solution to eliminate the notch. Instead, Huawei reinvents the bezel.

Rumor suggests iOS 13 will not support iPhone 6, iPhone SE and iPhone 5s

A rumor suggests that iOS 13 will cut off several generations of iPhone, mainly because of the size of their screens

Samsung will soon announce new Galaxy Fold launch date

Samsung CEO DJ Koh said the company is finalizing the inspection of recalled Galaxy Fold units and will soon announce the new Galaxy Fold launch date.

Story of the day:

Trump’s Chinese tariff increases begin today, with Apple still threatened

Trump tweeted threats to increase tariffs on Chinese imports, one of which would have hit Apple products. He has now gone ahead with half of what he promised. Should Apple be concerned?

