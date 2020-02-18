iPads, laptops, wireless earphones and more on sale right now at Amazon.com

Deals. We have a bunch of deals from Amazon as per usual but let’s start off with B&H. They currently have the 16in MacBook Pro with up to $300 off and an extra $50 off the Apple Care plan. Moving on to Amazon, the 10.2in iPad is $100 off, leaving the 128GB variant at $330. The Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop is $800 off leaving it at $2000 for the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD variant. Finally, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are $32 off leaving them at $198.

OnePlus 8 Pro could be rated IP68 for water and dust resistance

We know OnePlus devices aren’t recognized for their IP ratings as… they don’t bring any, even if they claim it is water and dust resistant. A tipster just posted a new picture of the leaked OnePlus 8 design with the word water in front of it. We’ve heard that this OnePlus might be the first one to bring wireless charging and this new picture hints to an IP rating. We know OnePlus doesn’t include IP ratings to keep the price down so the price tag might change as well.

Huawei to announce a foldable at Virtual Press Conference in Barcelona

MWC was cancelled but Huawei reassured that they would still be present in Barcelona through a virtual press conference. A new report from GizmoChina claims that the company will launch a foldable device at this event. Rumors hint to this device being the Huawei Mate XS that was mentioned back in 2019. The phone was slated to launch in March and bring a Kirin 990 5G chip, an improved display and an improved hinge mechanism

Oppo Find X2 Pro may sport a periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom

Many companies like OPPO put their events on hold after MWC was cancelled but we should see the OPPO Find X2 soon and probably a Pro variant. A new leak on Weibo says that the OPPO Find X2 Pro will feature a periscope super-telephoto lens that would support 60x digital zoom. It also claimed it will have better performance than the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom. Other leaks include the Snapdragon 865, 120Hz display, LPDDR5 RAM, and 65W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might bring S Pen support, better camera hardware

Last month we got a new leak that we might get the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 in Q2 of 2020 and that it would bring an S Pen. Now, we got a new report that claims that it will bring a selfie camera under the display, as well as the S Pen support and it might come as early as July. It is also rumored to bring the same camera setup as the Galaxy S20+ and not the Ultra variant, with dual 12MP cameras and a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and optical zoom.

Story of the day:

A new report gives claims that we could get the iPhone 9 on the last day of March. Ming Chi Kuo claimed a couple of days ago that we will still get it on March, even with the coronavirus outbreak. This new report claims that we would get it on March 31, in an event where Apple will showcase new services and give us the iPhone 9. The report also claims that we might get other hardware pieces like a wireless charging pad and maybe a new MacBook. The device might be available on April 3rd and rocking iOS 13.4 which would be released a couple of days before. This service event makes sense as Apple did it back in 2019 where they announced the Apple Card, Apple News+ and more.







