The Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale, as well as other Android and WearOS devices

Deals. For our usual set of Amazon deals, we start with the Apple Watch Series 5 which is currently $50 off which means you can get the 44mm GPS+Cellular variant in Gold Stainless Steel for $750 but you can get other variants for less. The Fossil Gen 5 Garrett stainless steel is $120 off, leaving that at $175 depending on the color variant. Finally, the Moto G8 Plus is $95 off so you can get it for $205 for the 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage variant. Buy Apple Watch Series 5 Buy Fossil Gen 5 Garrett smartwatch Buy Moto G8 Plus Buy iPad Buy AirPods Pro Buy Powerbeats Pro Buy Beats Solo Pro

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 in the US are starting to get Galaxy S20 features right now

Now if you remember, we did a video on how the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 will receive an update that will bring the camera capabilities introduced with the Galaxy S20 line up. Starting today, every unlocked S10 and Note 10 variant should be getting One UI 2.1 which includes features like Single Take, Night Hyperlapse, Pro Video and more. Devices locked to carriers will be getting the update gradually.

Google Fi increases data limit to 30GB per user during COVID-19 crisis

On a positive news from the whole outbreak situation, Google Fi is increasing their data limit cap to 30GB per user during the crisis. The new cap is available for both Google Fi Flexible and Unlimited plans and became effecting from April 1st. This means you can use 30GB for the standard price and will then have to pay $10 per GB once you hit the cap. On a negative note, Reuters claims that Amazon could delay Prime Day for at least a month this year and it could cost the company $100M since they would probably have to sell an extra 5M devices at discounted prices.

Amazon is working on Project Tempo to compete against Google Stadia

With Google’s Stadia not being as good as it promised to be, Amazon wants to try and see if their own cloud gaming system could work. The company just launched a teaser for a new game called Crucible which would work on their new Project Tempo platform. It would work pretty much like Stadia with a cloud-based system that doesn’t require downloads and works with low-end hardware. We’re expecting to get it later this year if it isn’t delayed by the pandemic.

Samsung’s mobile division will make its own foldable glass to lower price

Samsung currently uses displays from their Display Division for their foldables like the Z Flip. However, the company wants to move folding displays manufacturing to their Mobile Division to manufacture their own foldable glass. This apparently is to reduce costs and create more competition in the industry. The Mobile Division has already started the development of foldable glass tech and has spoken to other companies about it. Their current goal is to improve the quality of their folding glass by making it thicker without any complications.

Story of the day:

iPhone 9 could launch tomorrow, and its already listed on Canada’s Virgin Mobile (Update)

Upcoming iPhone SE was briefly listed on Apple’s official online store

A report from 9to5Mac claimed that we could be getting the iPhone 9 through a silent launch as soon as today. The new budget iPhone would still bring a $399 price tag, come in three color options (silver, grey and product RED), and in 64GB up to 256GB options. That obviously didn’t happen but Canada’s Virgin Mobile had the device live on their web listings for a while until they confirmed it was a ‘glitch‘ and said that they don’t have any news. The phone was also completely leaked by Apple as it was listed in accessories like this Belkin screen protector listed for the iPhone SE/8/7 and it clearly doesn’t have the original iPhone SE design. The listing was also quickly taken down from the website. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
