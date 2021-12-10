Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 WILL and WILL NOT Have a Notch? Galaxy S22 Specs & more! (video)

The official news today are actually pretty interesting and focus on gaming, sort of. Remember when Microsoft announced earlier this year that they were partnering with Amazon to launch an Android App Store on the Microsoft Store?... Right, the one we're still waiting for. Well, it looks like Google themselves want to do something similar. Last night at the Game Awards, the company announced that they're bringing their Google Play Games app to Windows PCs sometime in 2022. And, this won't be based on the Android App foundation they announced back with Windows 11. This would be Google's own native Windows app that is also coming to Windows 10 for those of you that refuse to upgrade, which I know, is most of you. On a new statement, Google mentions that this product would bring the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and they're thrilled to expand their platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games.. We don't have much information on how this is gonna work but hey, it's positive news all around. Let's see if it comes before we actually get those Android apps for Windows, and that they work better than on Chromebooks.

Let's move the spotlight on to OPPO for a second as it looks like the they're working on giving us a foldable. We've been seeing some renders here and there for a device that'll reportedly be released at INNO Day next week and apparently it's really happening. First we get Pete Lau, now head of product for OPPO, showing some information of it, but not much. Of course we have the Internet to the rescue. On a now deleted Weibo post we got to see some hands on images of the device. From these we can see that this device looks similar to the Z Fold 3 but with no crease, and a punch hole on the top left corner of the device. The bezels are kinda thick but nothing too crazy and we can also see that it'll have a stereo speaker setup and a USB-C port. From these images we can't see it from the outside but, the renders we got before from Evan Blass show a triple camera setup at the back and a pretty large outer display with a centered punch hole.. Again, like the Z Fold. We don’t really have concrete information but it'll reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon Triple 8, it'll run ColorOS 12 and it'll bring a 4500 mAh battery. We'll see what we get next week.

Let's shift gears on to Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series as we get more details on what to expect. We have a new report from non-other than Snoopy, the tipster, not the dog though, who has shared some information on the storage tiers for the S22 Series and the color variants we can expect. Starting with the regular models, the S22 and its Plus variant will reportedly bring 8 Gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and 128 or 256 Gigs of storage options. When it comes to the colors, we can expect Pink Gold which is basically Rose Gold, Green, Black and White. Now for the Ultra, here we're getting 12 or 16 Gigs of RAM, same starting point for storage but this one will go all the way up to 512 Gigs. However, there are some rumors saying that Samsung might bring 1 Terabyte of storage now that Apple did it, but this leak doesn't mention that. For the colors, we can expect Dark Red which looks so hot in the renders, Black and White. If you're wondering what else we can expect for specifications, these devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 depending on your region, and we also hear that we're getting very similar price tags to the Galaxy S21 Series.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk iPhone 14. I know, we've been reluctant to cover some of these reports considering how early it was but, it's been a couple of months since the iPhone 13 launched so let's do it. We have a new report from the Elec that gives us some information on the displays for these iPhones. According to them the iPhone 14 Pro Series will be ditching the notch and will feature a 48MP punch hole selfie shooter. That right there already has me skeptical as Apple has been reluctant to do pixel binning, but let's continue. They're also giving us the sizes, with the small 14 Pro going for a 6.06-inch display, while the Pro Max would stick to the larger 6.7-inch panel. Both of these panels would be LTPO OLED displays running at 120Hz but, they're claiming that they will be produced by LG instead of Samsung. And these punch holes aren't really a surprise as we've been hearing about them for months now on reports from Ming Chi Kuo and Jon Prosser but, yeah the LG part is new. When it comes to the regular models, we're reportedly getting a 6.06-inch and a 6.7-inch model as well. I know, no mini, and a larger regular model, huh? The difference here is that these displays would be supplied by BOE, they won't bring high refresh rate, and the notch is still gonna be there.