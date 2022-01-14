Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 WEIRD NOTCH Solution, OPPO Find X5 Specs & more! (video)

Guys there are no official news today but, let's start with an interesting one… So, remember the Galaxy Home? Yes, that speaker Samsung announced all the way back in 2018, but that they never really launched or mentioned absolutely ever again? Proves how much they believed in Bixby, but sure, I know that they launched a mini variant of it later with the Galaxy S20, only in South Korea, so I'm not sure that actually counts. Anyways, it looks like Sammy doesn't wanna give up on Smart Speakers just yet. We have a new tweet from Max Jambor claiming that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 isn't too far away any more. He also provided the model number but in his typical fashion he didn't mention anything else. When it comes to the price tag, we expect it to cost anywhere between 80 to 100 dollars considering the price of the previous one in South Korea. Of course, with Samsung's smart speaker track record we should take this with a grain of salt but, if it does happen, rumors hint that we can get it with the S22 Series which is tipped to come out on February 8th.

Let's shift gears on to OPPO and their next flagship. Back in December we got some renders of what we can expect where it looked like they won't be going for a drastic change in design like they have every generation so far and instead they're going for an iteration of the Find X4's design or Find X5 since we know China doesn't like the number 4. Now we have a new report from Digital Chat Station revealing the specifications. They started off by sharing the model number and the fact that we can expect a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display running at 120Hz. It'll be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 along with OPPO's new NPU chip and it'll pack a 5000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging. When it comes to the cameras, we can expect a 32MP sensor which I assume is for the selfie camera, and then two 50MP shooters like last year, and I assume the 13MP camera we hear about is the telephoto. I mean we even hear of another 32 megapixel camera, but the information was too cryptic to decipher. So yeah, we don't have much more information but, notice how some of those specs really sound like the OnePlus 10 Pro now.

Moving on, let's talk about Google and a device that has been in the leaks on and off this past year, their foldable. Google just released the second beta of Android 12L yesterday and it comes with a bunch of bug fixes and minor design changes but... The guys over at 9to5Google just discovered some animations in this new beta that show how to insert a SIM card into a foldable smartphone that appears to be Google's smartphone. The report mentions that Google is continuing to build their own foldable which is codenamed Pipit, and it might not sport a high-end camera like we get on the Pixel 6, but it will be powered by Google's Tensor chip. As for the animation, it looks like this device resembles the OPPO Find N more than it does the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's got this kind of short cover display and it extends into a much larger panel. This animation also looks a lot like the ones we see when other Pixel devices are starting up, hinting that this is a Google phone after all. Recently we also got a tweet from Jon Prosser where he reiterates that this phone is not cancelled so, let's see when the Google leak cycle starts because that's gonna be interesting.

Finally, for the hottest news today, can I just say that iPhones are getting a crazy amount of leaks for how early it is? As yes, we have a new batch on the iPhone 14 and what Cupertino plans to do about the notch. For the past year or so, we've had multiple sources mention that we're getting a punch hole display for the Pro models, and earlier this week we heard that we're getting a pill shaped one instead. Now we have a new report from Ross Young claiming that we're actually getting both. His report says that "they believe Apple will have a hole and a pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. Apparently the smaller hole will be visible, and this two hole concept will be unique to Apple, kind of like the pill is for Huawei phones and how the notch has been unique for Apple. The pill-shaped cutout would house the Face ID infrared camera and the selfie camera, with the smaller cutout hosting the Face ID dot projector. This design was "leaked" back in September by someone on Twitter but, once you got Ross Young chiming it.. It might just happen. And don't worry, if you want the regular notch back that one will still be coming to the regular models.