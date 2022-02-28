Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro's Leaked Notch Is WORSE? OnePlus 10 Pro Global Release Date & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Realme, earlier today the company released the new GT2 and GT2 Pro Series, and the reason why you should care is because they're calling this their first real flagship, and I'm actually gonna agree. For example, focusing on the Pro, it brings a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED Display with LTPO 2.0 technology. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12 Gigs of RAM and up to 256 Gigs of storage. It brings a hefty 5000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, and it runs Android 12 out of the box. The cameras are a triple setup that consists of two 50MP shooters for the main and the ultra wide, and with that ultra wide having a crazy 150 degree field of view that even allows for a fish eye mode. Oh, and the third one is a macro because we can't live without those. It comes in 4 color variants being Paper White, Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue. And then there's the price. It starts at 649 Euros so, stay tuned for our hands on because I'm actually liking this phone.

Let's shift on over to Samsung as they've been busy with some product releases as well. We just got two new laptops from them which are the Galaxy Book2 Pro, Book2 Pro 360. Actually it's four if you also include the Book2 360 and the Book2 Business, but those are still not ready. They're all powered by the new 12-Gen Intel core processors with options that range from an i3 to an i7 depending on the model you pick. They all have Full HD AMOLED displays with the obvious touch functionality and S Pen support on the 360 models, and I do believe they all include it in the box. RAM and storage can also go up to 16 and sometimes 32 Gigs in addition to up to 1 TB of built-in storage, and even microSD Card support. Ports also depend on the variant. If you go pro the Book2 Pro, that one has a full-sized HDMI and USB-A port, in addition to USB-C and Thunderbolt, while the Book2 Pro 360 sticks to mostly USB-C and thunderbolt. Whatever model you pick also determines size options, between 13.3-inches diagonal and 15.6-inches, and going for the larger laptop even gets you better built-in graphics. When it comes to connectivity, they supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 and there's also a 5G variant on one of the models. Also, notice how Samsung has ditched the mystic bronze for this darker burgundy look that's pretty hot. The Book 2 starts at 899 dollars while the Book 2 Pro 360 starts at 1250, and even if availability of some start on April 1st, remember that varies. I really like what they did with this line up last year so hey, I'm looking forward to these, but I agree these SKUs are confusing.

Moving on, let's talk about OnePlus and the 10 Pro, as we finally get some official information for the rest of the world. It's been almost two months since they unveiled this phone but it looks like it might finally change. Earlier today, Pete Lau shared a forum post where he shed some light on when the rest of the world can expect this phone. On the post he mentions that the year is off to a strong start for them as they’ve been doing some great numbers in China, and that he's happy to announce that the device will launch in North America, India and Europe by the end of March. And since it's finally happening, let's go through a quick recap of the specs which include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that's not foldable, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, LPDDR5 RAM and a 5000 mAh battery. And yes, you're still getting Oxygen OS here if you're outside of China. On another news, Pete added that they will be expanding their product line up in Mexico and Canada, giving them a wider array of products to choose from and they will also be launching in South America for the first time. So if you've been waiting for the 10 Pro, you're just a few weeks away.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Apple and the iPhone 14 once again. Lately the leaks have been centering on the specs since we thought the design was a done deal, but this report caught us completely off guard. According to a tipster on Weibo, the iPhone 14's pill and punch hole combo is bigger than we've thought so far.. And I mean way bigger. We have a new image shared from Jon Prosser, showing off the actual size of this combo over the renders we've been seeing the past few months and honestly, it looks like they decided to keep the notch but just turn it into a little island. Seriously, it looks like they just took the edges off. On his latest video, Prosser says that he was able to verify the size of the cutouts from his source and he claims that this is likely how the iPhone 14 Pro might end up looking like with this so-called change. Prosser didn't add anything about the rest of the design meaning that we're still expecting the iPhone 4's circular volume rockers, along with the flushed camera hump at the back.