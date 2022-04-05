Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro's Camera: 48MPs DONE RIGHT!? & more! (video)

The not-so-official news today begin with Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series. Last month we extensively covered the whole GOS scandal where the company was found throttling their phones and it looks like now it's affecting their sales as well. A new report from the Korea Times claims that Galaxy S22 sales are falling due to the drama, and to make things worse, it's also affecting the value of the devices.. Meaning Sammy's carrier partners have opted to boost subsidies in order to keep the sales rolling. For example, some carriers are offering up to 410 bucks for an S22 or S22+, or 370 for the S21 whereas before they would go for around 123 bucks. A Samsung spokesperson also talked about how the market is generally in a difficult situation, so they started raising subsidies on April 1st for the damage caused by the throttling issue. Of course, to some degree this is just speculation but once you got some officials pretty much confirming it, it's clear that some damage has been done. Let's see how things evolve cause I don't remember Apple getting affected over their battery throttling scandal.

Let's switch on to OPPO and the Find X series.. It's been a little over a month since we got the Find X5 Pro and it looks like they might be adding a new member to the family. We have a new leak from a Chinese tipster claiming that OPPO could be working on a more powerful version of this flagship, dubbed the Find X5 Pro+.. I know, I did not miss these names.. According to the leak, this variant would bring a 6.78-inch AMOLED E6 curved display with QHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate, along with some Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This one would also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ which is tipped to come out in May, along with up to 16 Gigs of RAM and half a terabyte of storage. We can also expect for it to bring a 5000 mAh battery, with support for 150W wired charging or 50W wireless charging. Yes, it would run on ColorOS 12.1 out of the box and when it comes to the price.. It would start around the 1100 dollar mark. We're not exactly sure about any camera upgrades at the moment, which typically make a Pro Plus a Pro Plus, but we'll have to wait and see.

Moving on, let's talk about Samsung and their upcoming foldables. I mean, just last week we talked about how we might be getting new names with not much of a design change but, that might not be entirely true. According to a new report from Tech 4 Gamers, the Galaxy Fold 4 will be getting thinner and lighter, as we're getting a new hinge. A new image shows a teardown of the phone, with a new single hinge mechanism, as opposed to the dual-hinge design we've been getting the past 3 years. This new hinge will reduce the weight of the device and could even serve as a way to reduce costs for Sammy. From the image we can also confirm that the rest of the design won't be changing as it looks like the same camera module and same size.. I don't know.. we might need Zach to see if there's some internal changes here but anyways.. Most of the other updates will be internal as we're hearing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and a better under-display camera for the selfie shooter. Technically this might be the same technology Apple will be using for Face ID in the next two years if you remember those other rumors, but we'll just have to wait to for the fall to find out.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Apple and the iPhone 14 as we get new leaks for other interesting changes we could be getting. First off, let's talk about the new cameras. A new report from Weibo reiterates that the Pro models will feature 48MP camera, but here's what's interesting. Usually these binned pixels are less than a micron and then provide the extra real-estate combined, but these are NOT That. The report says that each is 1.22µm, which is already a massive leap in the technology. For context, yes even if they are less than the 1.68µm we got with the 13 Pro Series, again, that's 48 megapixels at 1.22 vs 12 at 1.68. Do the math once you bin them 4 to 1 and these things will be massive. This sensor is reportedly a Sony unit, and will feature the same PDAF system we've been getting since the iPhone 6 back in 2014. The sensor is said to be 1/1.3-inches in width, which means this is a 21.2 percent increase over the previous model. We also got a couple of new tweets from Shrimp Apple Pro, detailing some things from the CAD renders we got a couple of weeks ago. According to their calculations, the new bezels will be 20% thinner than the ones on the 13 Pro because now we got Face ID in the island. If you want to get technical, the ones on the Pro Max will be 1.95mm thick when compared to the 2.42mm bezels from the last generation. They also shared some calculations for the distance between the cutouts and what not.. But for now, it looks like that larger camera is a done deal along with some other refinements,