Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro with MASSIVE but CONCERNING Camera Upgrade?! & more! (video)

The official news today are, non-existent but let's talk about Google and Wearables. It's been almost 3 years since Google acquired Fitbit, and yes we know they went through some certification issues but it looks like even their new devices are still further away from what we thought they would be. We have a new report from 9to5Google claiming that Fitbit is planning to release new Versa, Sense and Luxe variants but, all of them will still run on the brand's own interface... No Wear OS. Funny, seems even Google's own FitBit knows better. Anyways, these devices where spotted by their codenames, rocking the same display resolutions as their predecessors. The source also noticed that the software for these devices is called "bridge" which is a connection method that transfers data via Bluetooth, which is entirely different to the connection Wear OS devices use, which confirms that this is a different platform after all. Again, let's see what we hear from Google at IO because, it's almost been a year and we're still not seeing any changes.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Let's move on to new iPhones if you can even call the iPhone SE a new one. We have a new report from Nikkei Asia, claiming that Cupertino is reportedly cutting production for the new iPhone SE due to some alleged low demand and a current global conflict. Apparently, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production for this quarter by as much as two to three million units. Ming Chi Kuo agrees with this report by saying that the Shanghai lockdown which is the conflict mentioned earlier but, he does agree that demand is lower than expected with the amount of stock being available in store as proof. And he's cutting his shipment estimation for all of 2022 to 15 to 20 million, versus the 25 to 30 he had previously. Let us know if you'd like to see some iPhone SE content from us because, yes that thing is a power house on the inside. But a design that goes all the way back to 2014 just holds the phone back way too much for 2022. And the steep price is not helping it one bit for what you're getting.

Let's move on to OnePlus and the 10 Pro which is literally right around the corner. Of course we have the design for this phone as well as the specifications have been out for over 3 months but, we still have no word on the global price tag. You can currently make a reservation for it and get some extra perks but that still doesn't reveal any information. However, the 10 Pro was listed on a German retailer as "OnePlus' new flagship". This is a Volcanic Black model with 8 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of storage, and it's going for 900 Euros here. And yes, that's the same amount the 9 Pro cost last year which I wasn't a fan of. We know that the Chinese variant has more storage tiers, going all the way up to half a terabyte, but these aren't listed by this shop so it's not clear if they'll be making it to the global release. Apparently we can also expect the Mithril version of the OnePlus Buds Pro to go live this Thursday so, let's see what else we get at that event.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about the iPhone 14 Series which has caught a ton of momentum these past few weeks when it comes to leaks. Last week we talked about the mew schematics that were showing off a larger camera hump which contradicted previous leaks, but now we might know why it's getting thicker. We have a new tweet from Ming Chi Kuo claiming that the main reason for the larger rear-camera bump of the Pro variants is because they'll be upgrading the primary camera to a 48MP sensor when compared to the 13 Pro's 12MP shooter. Apparently the diagonal length of the new sensor will increase by a crazy 25 to 35%, while the height of this 7P lens will increase by 5 to 10%. This new camera system is expected to allow for 8K video recording and offer a significant upgrade when it comes to 4K capabilities when compared to the previous models. Cupertino is reportedly pushing 8K video to be suitable for their rumored headset. Kuo previously stated that he believes camera quality of the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to "elevate mobile phone photography to a new level" and now we know how