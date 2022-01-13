Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro MAJOR Camera Upgrades, Galaxy S22 Ultra Price LEAKED & more! (video)

The official news today begin with OnePlus and the 10 Pro. Yes, after a very weird and progressive reveal process, their latest flagship is now official. Just to get the specs out of the way, it has a 6.7-inch display with adaptive high refresh rate, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 Gigs of RAM, and up to 256 Gigs of storage. When it comes to the cameras, we're getting a 48MP primary, a 50MP ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto along with a 32MP selfie shooter up front. Yes, the camera is still powered by Hasselblad and they're now claiming a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut in the new sensors, capturing more data in 10-bit color. The Hasselblad mode also supports 12-bit raw on all 3 cameras, and they have their custom color tuning. Other specs for this phone include a 5000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging and it'll run ColorOS 12. This phone is launching in China tomorrow, or later for the rest of the world though, we don't have a price tag or exact countries just yet. I know weird, and I mean it looks cool but let's just hope that price tag is coming down.

It's been a while since we've talked about Series 8 but, one of the features we keep hearing about is that body temperature sensor that's reportedly coming but, yeah that might not be the case. On Mark Gurman's latest newsletter, he claims that Apple may not include body temperature sensing, blood glucose monitoring and blood pressure capabilities.. All of which we've been hearing about for the past couple of years. Now, this doesn’t mean that Apple is giving up on the idea of bringing these features to the market but, everything points to it not happening this year. Other rumors mention that we can expect a new version of the Apple Watch Series 8 and a more rugged "Sport" version of the Apple Watch which would be focused on durability. So yeah, it looks like Apple Watch Series 8 might not bring a lot of new health features while they focus on their other variants but, hey with how last year went, let's wait and see what we get.

Moving on, let's talk about Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series as we get closer to those rumored dates we've been hearing. We have some new information from Chun, where he reveals the price tag for the new line up. According to him, the base S22 is getting more expensive at 899 bucks, the S22+ will go up to 1099 but the Ultra will remain at 1299. On a separate tweet he mentions that Sammy wanted to keep the same prices we got last year, but they had to increase the price by 100 bucks due to the chip shortage and the Qualcomm chips they're using this year. And yes, that's also why the Galaxy S21 FE was priced the way it was even if Samsung wanted to keep it under 600 bucks. And while we're on the topic of chips, there's been a ton of back and forth lately saying that the latest Exynos is delayed, forcing Samsung to use only Qualcomm chips for their new phones and if you notice there has been no announcement. Well, Samsung just put out a statement saying that it is not delayed, and they plan to unveil it at the time of launching of a new smartphone. And that there's now problem with the AP's production and performance. Multiple leaks hint that this is happening on February 8th so, let's see what happens during the rest of January.

And finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Apple and the iPhone 14 which has been getting a lot of coverage pretty early, kind of like the iPhone 13 did last year. We have a new report from TrendForce, claiming that Apple might finally adopt more pixels for their camera. The report mentions that Cupertino will put a 48MP main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Apparently this would allow the 48MP sensor during bright conditions in the daytime and then rely on the 12MP pixel binning for low light conditions in order to improve the image quality. Of course it's not clear how Apple plans to implement this but, other flagships like the S21 Ultra use this technique and we know that whenever Apple is late to a party.. They get it right. Just as a quick recap, most leaks claim that we're still getting 4 new iPhones but, the mini would be replaced by the iPhone 14 Max instead. We can expect other tweaks like display improvements and better battery life thanks to it's new chip and whatever they plan to do with that notch