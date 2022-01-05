Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro to bring a DIFFERENT NOTCH, OnePlus Reveals 10 Pro's Design & more! (video)

Today is pretty much official news day, or at least most of it. Let's start with Garmin. Yes for all of you asking what watch I'm wearing all the time, it's a Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, and today we got some new announcements that have me pretty excited. The company announced 2 new watches today with the Venu 2 Plus and the vivomove Sport. The Venu 2 Plus is probably my favorite as this is a continuation of Garmin's more modern smartwatches at an aggressive price. It features a stainless steal chassis paired with their 20mm quick released bands. It has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with an optional always-on mode. It provides Garmin's 24/7 health monitoring that includes your heart rate, fitness age and so much more. Some new features that come with this watch is the ability to make phone calls by just pressing a button, and trigger your voice assistant of choice and better support for music streaming services. It'll be available in 3 color variants, starting at 450 bucks. When it comes to the vivomove sport, this is the latest installment to their hybrid series with a tiny LCD bar at the bottom of the display that shows you your data. It features a 1-year long battery, 5 ATM rating for swimming, and it will retail for 180 bucks. I'm really looking forward to trying that Venu 2 Plus and of course, more details in the links in the description.

Let's move on to John Deere. I know, you've seen my stories in Iowa, and for those of you asking why Deere is at CES, let's just say their Tech is making Tesla's autopilot look kind of dated. John Deere just announced a fully-autonomous tractor here at CES. Think of this more as a system that can be adapted to whatever compatible tractors they already have in the market in order to make them fully autonomous. Why existing tractors? Well this is the culmination of nearly 20 years of work, where their current tractors already do self driving. All they needed was extra brains to get the driver out of the seat. This new autonomy kit features 6 pairs of stereo cameras that capture a 360 degree view around the tractor. This is then ran and analyzed by machine vision algorithms that spot obstacles and deals with them. This means that the farmer simply has to pull out his phone and swipe for the tractor to start and do its work, from wherever he wants, only having to return once every eight hours in order to give it some fuel or move it from field to field. Now, if the algorithm spots something unexpected, images from the cameras will be sent to their "tele-operators" that will manually check the obstacle and detect if it's a false positive or they will alert the farmer through the mobile app. With the shortage in labor that farming is dealing with, I think this is one of the coolest solutions I've seen at CES so far.

Sticking to official news, that honestly feel like leaks, let's talk about OnePlus and their upcoming flagship. After several months of leaks and rumors, the company just revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro in an unorthodox fashion. The company surprised us yesterday by posting some pictures to their social media accounts, but then simply showed us the design of the phone, no release dates or specs.. For starters, the final design follow on all the leaks we saw where we get a new squared camera hump that looks like if the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Galaxy S21 Ultra had a baby… Yes, this is a quad camera rocking another Hasselblad collaboration but, the 4th sensor has a "P2D 50T" branding, and your guess is as good as mine as to what it does, but it's got this cool LED lighting around it. From the images we also see that we're getting two different color variants being matte black and green. With the design being officially out now, we expect this phone to be launched pretty soon and even though we don't have any specs, we can at least expect it to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Let's see what we get as I'm having mixed feelings about this release

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's switch gears on to some leaks for the next generation iPhones. There's been a ton of reports from trusted sources claiming that Apple will finally get rid of the iPhone's notch this year in favor of a punch hole and now we got some new details from Mark Gurman. In his latest newsletter, he claims that Apple is looking into implementing a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro's front facing camera. There were also rumors of us getting an on-display fingerprint sensor but, it looks like that won't be the case. Currently, Face ID works by housing multiple sensors like the flood-illuminator, IR blaster, the selfie camera and more, and Apple would look into cramming the selfie camera and all of the extra sensors into that pill shaped punch hole instead of giving us Touch ID back. We're not sure on the size of this punch hole but, if they plan to put every single Face ID sensor in there I wouldn't be too optimistic on it being small. On the bright side, there have been patents here and there showing the Face ID components under the display and if those are ready, it means the pill would only bring some of the sensors that need to be on the surface level.