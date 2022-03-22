Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Gets Even BIGGER, M2 MacBook DELAYS & more! (video)

The official news today begin with LG and no, sadly not because they're building phones again, but that doesn't change the fact that they just refreshed some of my favorite laptops of last year. Yesterday the company announced the new Gram 16 and 17 models which are of course, lightweight but packing a lot of features, with the heaviest one weighing in at 1435 grams. Now one of the reasons why they've been my favorite is because LG is one of the few companies in this price range that gets the display right. Both of them have a 16:10 aspect ratio and roughly a 3K resolution, which last year was already crazy good. The Gram 16 is powered by the 12-th Gen Intel Core i5, while the 17 goes up to the i7. With some models also bringing an NVIDIA RTX 2050 on board. The RAM starts at 8 Gigs but it can go up to 32 Gigs of LPDDR5. They're also equipped with PCIe 4.0 SSDs making them 22% faster than their predecessors, with the base storage having 256 Gigs of expandable storage. Both of them have two USB-C ports with thunderbolt 4 and PD, an HDMI, a headphone jack and a microSD card reader. LG is also adding some neat AI tricks, like if you face away from the computer and it detects someone behind you, the screen will dim automatically which I appreciate. The Gram 16 starts at around $1885 with the 17 starting at $1970, and they'll be available in Korea next month, which means we should expect them in our region shortly.

Let's shift gears back to Apple and their upcoming Macs as those rumors don't seem to be stopping any time soon. We have a new report from Mark Gurman telling us when we can expect the latest MacBooks to come out. In his latest newsletter he reveals that Cupertino had plans to launch the new MacBook Air with the new design and the M2 chip this June at WWDC. However, this launch has been delayed due to some concerns and now it looks like we'll have to wait until the second half of the year. And this goes along with the latest Ming Chi Kuo report where he mentioned mass production would start in Q2, but we'd have to wait until around Q3 to see the device. In addition to that, Gurman also claims that Apple won't be launching any high-end MacBook Pros this year, and that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are most likely to arrive until next year. Pretty much going on with the same M1 strategy. What we could be getting is a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, but it would also happen later this year. So by the looks of it, Apple is looking to repeat the staggered launch of the M1 Series but the question then is.. would you be ok with another WWDC without hardware? At this point, it's pretty much the way it almost always is.

Let's switch on to OnePlus and their roadmap for the rest of 2022. As yes, three months into the year and the 10 Pro is still exclusive to China but that might change soon. A new rumor claims that the 10 Pro might finally make its international debut sometime during the end of March, which has a little over a week left, but then things get pretty packed for the rest of the year. Apparently we could be getting a Lite version Nord CE 2 next month along with the Nord 2T which could also happen at the beginning of May. And speaking of May, the 10R may also be getting announced in May. Moving on to the summer, we can reportedly expect the Nord 3, which might be getting rebranded to the Nord Pro now that we have a lot of additions to the line up. That one may bring a 6.7-inch display, 12 Gigs of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100. Another interesting feature would be that it would be the first device to bring OPPO's 150W Super Flash Charge like OPPO teased at MWC. Finally, the leaked OnePlus 10 Ultra or Plus could make the cut in late Q3, some time around September. So yeah, pretty busy year for OnePlus.. I'm just waiting on that 10 Pro still.

And finally, for the hottest news today let's stick to Apple but move on to the iPhone 14 Series. Over the past week we've been covering CAD renders for the 14 and the 14 Pro, but now we get leaked schematics that shed more details on both of the Pro models. These new images come from Max Weinbach, showing that we might be getting more changes than we thought. Yes, the design overall remains the same from what we saw with the new punch hole island and the same camera bump, at least when it comes to design. When it comes to the Pro Max, it'll be 77.58 mm in width which is actually a bit smaller than the 13 Pro Max, and a hair shorter at 160.7mm. When it comes to the smaller variant though, it'll be almost identical to the 13 Pro with some very and I mean very slight differences in every category. However, these schematics show that both of these will end up getting considerably thicker than their predecessors because we're getting larger camera bump. Yes, I thought they were gonna be flushed too. We also got another tweet from a tipster called Sam, where he mentions the 14 will bring a 6.06-inch display, while the max is getting a 6.68-inch panel. Both flexible OLEDs, running on the A15 Bionic and 6 Gigs of RAM. Then the Pro models are getting the same display sizes but with an LTPO panel, the A16 Bionic and 6 Gigs of RAM.