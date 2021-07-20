Once again, the official news today begin with deals on some relatively new products, starting with Amazon and Apple. At this point I think it’s already clear that if you want Apple deals, Amazon is the place. You can currently get the latest iPad Pro for 50 dollars off, leaving the 11-inch’s base model for 750. If you don’t care about the Pro moniker, the iPad Air just hit a new low with a 110 dollar discount, meaning it starts at just 639 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, Dell’s latest XPS 13 is getting a 130 dollar price drop, so you can get the Intel Core i7 variant for 1500 bucks. Back to Apple, the AirPods Max just keep getting better with a 70 buck discount, leaving most color variants for 479. If you want way cheaper headphones, JBL’s Tune 750s are 30 dollars off, so you can get them for a cool 99 bucks. We have more deals on other iPads, Logitech and Razer peripherals and more.. In the links in the description.

Let’s switch on to foldables but, we’re going to be discussing different brands for this segment.. And it’s only fair that we start with the current king, which is Samsung. We have a new tweet from Ice Universe where he claims that in the second half of 2021, Samsung’s Z Fold and Z Flip will have the strongest Folding Screen Tech with the Ultra Thin Glass 2.0 but, apparently you shouldn’t expect much from the camera. It seems that display will take priority over any sort of camera improvement. He also reiterates on the fact that there will not be a Galaxy Note 21 Ultra which is why he mentions their fall flagships will have the worst camera specs. Moving on, we also have a new tweet from Ross Young where he mentions that all 2021 foldables that will use panels from Samsung Display will bring 120Hz capabilities and LTPO features. He goes in to detail to mention that the Z Fold and Z Flip are included, as well as a 7.57-inch foldable from Google, a 7.11-inch one from OPPO and even larger models from vivo and Xiaomi. So just to sum things up, we should expect great panels for Samsung flagships and this also serves as confirmation that Google is working on their foldable and it won’t bring a mediocre display. We hope the rest of the specs match that.

Moving on, let’s talk about Apple for the first time today as, it’s been a while since we’ve covered those updated MacBook Pros we’ve been waiting on since the M1 launched. On Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter, he mentions that the next generation of new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter with an announcement from Apple, which is expected between September and November. Gurman actually claims that Apple wanted to originally release them earlier this year like all the leaks pointed to but, there was multiple issues with the production of mini-LED displays which ultimately resulted in a delayed launch. We’re expecting these new MacBook Pros to bring flat-edged designs, with additional ports and, that mini-LED display we currently get in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that I’m not too fond off. More on that in a video soon. We can also expect these with the next generation of Apple Silicon which will pack some serious power according to older Bloomberg reports. Let’s hope this time it doesn’t get pushed back.

Alright, let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung and their Unpacked Event as we now get some leaks from very trusted sources.. Starting with Evan Blass as earlier over the weekend he tweeted out a leaked invite with the date August 11th. If you need more proof than that, let’s move on to THE source. Aka Samsung. Cause yes, on typical Sammy fashion, one of their European websites “accidentally” leaked an image of the event invite. It reads, “the future will unfold in a new way. Very soon.” And then goes on to say, Galaxy Unpacked, August 11th at 5PM Moscow Time, which makes it 10AM for the East Coast. Now, at this Unpacked Event we’re expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. Speaking of those Buds 2 and official leaks, someone just found an early Beta version of a Galaxy Buds 2 plugin on Samsung’s Server that reveals some information we hadn’t heard. Apparently the color variants include, gray or green, violet, yellow, black and white, and I think we knew of all of those except for the yellow ones. Another report also mentioned that we would be getting Active Noise Cancelling at least from one earbud but that option is currently invisible in this app. The screenshots show us the different tap features, an equalizer, the pairing process and more.. Sadly more capacitive buttons it seems, which a lot of people don’t like. So yeah, August 11th seems to be the date so I guess it’s pretty safe if we started marking out calendars now.

Story of the day:

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s shift gears on to Apple and upcoming iPhones for both this year and next… Starting with this year and the iPhone 13. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is finally ready to add an Always-On Display to the iPhone.. Did I say finally? Which was the first? LG G5? Actually I think it was a Nokia earlier. Anyways, Mark’s Newsletter mentions that this Always-On mode would be inspired by the Apple Watch, where it lowers the brightness and features a variable refresh rate in order to save battery life while constantly showing the display. Of course, this feature would be enabled by those LTPO displays that have been leaked time and time again which will also enable 120Hz refresh rate. Now, moving on from this year, let’s talk about another iPhone that we can expect next year. A new report from DigiTimes Asia cites industry sources that claim that the 3rd Generation iPhone SE 3 will be launched in early 2022. And, the reason why we’re covering this is because it goes along with a report from non other than Ming Chi Kuo, where he mentioned we could expect it in the same time frame, with the same design but with 5G and a newer A-Series processor. So, Always-On Display for the iPhone 13, and a newer iPhone SE for the first half of 2022.

