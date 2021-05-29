OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

The official news today, Of course, begin with deals and two things. One, yes you can skip them in the time codes, and two, well it’s Memorial Day weekend so I actually wouldn’t recommend you do, as there’s a ton of good stuff here, starting with Apple. Amazon once again has the Blue M1 entry level iMac listed for 1259 bucks, the only other base models listed are the Pink and Green ones for 1299 so, that’s a pretty solid 40 dollar discount on a product that’s still just starting to ship. They also have the brand new M1 iPad Pro for 50 dollars off, leaving the base 11-inch model for 750 bucks. The iPad air is also getting the same treatment, leaving the 256 gigs of storage variant for 699. Finally, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K which I absolutely love is also 10 dollars off, leaving that at 40 bucks. We have more deals on more Apple products, LG monitors which continue to be my most recommended, headphones and more in the links in the description.
Let’s keep talking official news but shift the focus on to OnePlus as, it looks like the company’s ready to give us something new.. But sort of. Last year the company found a ton of success in the Nord Series and now they want to expand that line-up. According to a new report from Android Central, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will make its global debut on June 10th, with India being the first market to get their hands on it. On an interview with Pete Lau he mentions that this new device will rock the “characteristics of the Nord Series” but will “deliver beyond expectations”. Sadly we don’t have much details on the Nord CE but we can expect it to be priced around the 300-400 dollar mark and it will take design cues from the OnePlus 9 series, at least for the camera module which is a positive thing for me. The irony is when he also mentions the fact that flagships are getting expensive and the Nord CE will be a good example of their core principle which is to deliver excellent products and experiences to more people. I’m like.. Well, how about not pricing that 9 Pro like an iPhone Pete? Oh well..

Nintendo’s highly-anticipated OLED Switch might arrive in September

But alright, let’s move the spotlight on to the Nintendo Switch as, it looks like we’re finally getting a refresh as, believe it or not the Switch is 4 years old already. Well, if you’re like me and have been waiting for a new one, a new Bloomberg report claims that Nintendo will be announcing a new console ahead of the E3 conference in June, while assembly will begin in July. The report also adds that this updated console will be released at some point in either September or October. From previous reports, we can expect this new Switch to feature a 7-inch OLED display supplied by Samsung and it will also support 4K once it’s connected to a TV. For internals, we’ll be getting a new NVIDIA graphics engine that supports DLSS tech, a solution used to boost frame rates, upscaling and more and, we can apparently also expect an AMD chipset. Of course, with these specs we will be getting a price bump for sure but, we’re not exactly sure how much it will go up when compared to the current 299. Finally, the current Switch will reportedly phase out but, the Switch Lite will continue to sell. Man, I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for E3.

Let’s move the spotlight on to Cupertino for the rest of the show pretty much as we got a couple of new reports on products we can expect. Starting with AirPods which, have gone through a ton of leaks but we still don’t have them yet. According to a new report from Bloomberg Apple is planning to launch the third generation AirPods later this year which, aligns with reports from other sources like Ming Chi Kuo who mentioned Q3. The report mentions that this will be the first update since 2019 with a design that mostly mirrors the AirPods Pro with a new case and shorter stems. Of course, we’ll still be missing the “Pro” features like Active Noise Cancellation but they will support Spatial Audio and of course they will bring an Apple Chip for quick pairing and tracking. Finally, the report also mentions that the second-generation AirPods Pro are coming until next year, with updated motion sensors for advanced fitness-centric capabilities. Apparently we can also expect a design overhaul for these as well that probably eliminates the stem and looks more like the Galaxy Buds Pro. So yeah, if you want new earbuds from Apple sooner, it seems those Beats Studio Buds that Lebron just leaked are the way to go. While that happens and as we get to the hottest news, here’s a word from our sponsor.

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s keep talking Apple but move on to the iPhone and a couple of reports from DigiTimes that we’re going to be meshing into one. Let’s start with the internals as they claim that TSMC has kicked off production for Apple’s next generation iPhone processor, AKA the A15 and they will also see the demand for the chip surpass the demand for their predecessor. Which is interesting considering there’s still a shortage going on. Apparently we can expect the A15 to be built on TSMC’s 5nm+ process which is also being used for the M1X or M2 chips. Now, moving on to the camera, another report mentions that the whole iPhone 13 family will come armed with sensor-shift image stabilization which was exclusive to the 12 Pro Max last year. If you’re not familiar with Sensor Shifting Stabilization, the main difference is that this is like a professional mirrorless camera where the entire sensor shifts and not just the lens in order to compensate for your hand movement. And since we haven’t talked iPhone 13 in a while, we’re also expecting 120Hz LTPO displays, at least for the Pros, a smaller notch with Face ID rearranged, slightly thicker phones and a new diagonal camera array for the 13 and the mini. As for that camera, we should be getting new lenses, specifically for the wide-angle and telephotos.
