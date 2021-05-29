You May Also Like
Many users complained that their phones wouldn’t move past the “copy data” page, even if they opted not to copy data.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 19 May 2021
- 08:00EDT
Snapdragon 778G supports global multi-SIM 5G (mmWave and Sub-6GHz), concurrent triple camera capture, and 40% graphics performance boost.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 18 May 2021
- 12:26EDT
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible design of the Google Pixel 6, upcoming AirPods 3 and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 14 May 2021
- 22:26EDT