As expected, the news today begin with deals, and I gotta hand it to Samsung cause the company continues to be aggressive about them. They’re currently running a “Discover Spring Event” which brings some good deals for their smartphones but of course, you need to have a device to trade-in. Starting with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is available for 750 bucks, along with 50 dollars in instant credit. Now, probably the best deal is that the Galaxy S21 and the S21+ are both available for 100 bucks and you will also get the 100 dollars in instant credit for add-ons. If you’re looking for the Ultra, that one is available for 299 and you also get the credit. Finally, if you’re looking for a foldable, the Z Fold 2 is available for 1449 and again, all of these prices are if you have an eligible device to trade-in. Moving on from Sammy, You can grab the iPhone 11 Pro for 120 dollars off on Woot, leaving it at 880. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 317 dollars off its original price leaving it at 482. We have more deals on MacBooks, headphones, the Apple Watch and more.

Let’s move on to Intel just for a quick second as it looks like their marketing team doesn’t talk to their other teams. If you remember, last week they launched those ads with Justin Long, aka the Mac himself, on how PCs are better since they’re still powered by Intel. Well, now their CEO just went on to basically say that they want to become a major provider of products that include x86 and ARM chips, with one of the companies they want to serve being Apple. I know, hilarious considering that they sold their ARM business years ago, and about Apple we know why. But alright, speaking of Apple and chips, let’s talk about the upcoming iPad Pros. The guys over at 9to5Mac have found references of an A14X chip in the iOS 14.5 Source Code which we are still waiting on. And apparently, the report mentions that the A14X is based on the T8103, which is the codename for the M1 Chip. This goes along with a previous Bloomberg report where they claimed we could expect an updated and faster processor that was on par with the M1. So yeah, we should be getting close to those iPad Pros with better processors, mini-LED displays and more, hopefully some time in April. If only they ran macOS..

Let’s move the spotlight on to some rather sad news, when it comes to LG. Last week some reports came out that LG’s Rollable was back in play, even with the rumors that LG might sell their smartphone business. Well, now we have a new report from a Korean news agency that claims that LG’s plans to sell their phone business have fallen through, for real this time. Apparently local sources claim that LG is now planning to shutter their smartphone division altogether after their negotiations didn’t work out. So apparently, not only the plans for the Rollable but for other phones like the LG “Rainbow” concept have been put on Ice at the moment. So of course, these are just reports but nothing to not be worried about given the amount of innovation LG meant to the market. We have heard from previous reports that the employees would be shifted on to other positions within LG, we hope that’s true but of course, we should wait until we get official statements.

Now, let’s talk about Qualcomm and the Nintendo Switch.. Yeah, completely unrelated since the Switch runs on NVIDIA, but you’ll get where I’m going. According to a new report from Android Police, Qualcomm is taking a Snapdragon chip and putting it into an Android-powered game console that has detachable controllers and the ability to connect to televisions. So yeah it’s not really a Nintendo Switch but.. Qualcomm wants to do a Switch. The report claims that the core of the device would be thicker and bulkier than a smartphone. And we could expect this chip to be the next generation of Snapdragon Silicon which should be released some time in Q1 of 2022, meaning it’s most likely the 888s successor. It would also bring a 6,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge, 5G, dual-zone haptics, an SD card Slot, Bluetooth and more with the controllers being sourced by a third party. Now, this console would be running a “customized launcher” of Android 12, and besides the Play Store, it could also brings the Epic Games store pre-installed which makes it pretty interesting considering their catalog. The target price is reportedly set at 300 dollars but, we don’t know exactly what that will get you. We’ll see how the reports evolve as, well we already saw the NVIDIA Shield flop.. That said, it may have been ahead of its time as Android games are far better now.

Story of the day:

But finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk iPhone 13 as, the reports have kinda slowed down but it looks like they’re picking up again. Over the past couple of months, most of the iPhone 13 reports have kept mentioning 2 things: 120Hz refresh rate and a shorter notch. Well, now we have a new report and even some hands on leaks for these 2 things. Starting with a new report from the Elec which says that Samsung Display will convert their OLED line-up dedicated to Apple into LTPO Displays within the first half of 2021 as, we’re expecting both Pro models to feature this technology that also allows them to run at 120Hz. But, moving on to hotter leaks, we have some new images recovered by MacRumors that show the front glass cover for 3 of the iPhone 13 variants. You can see the significantly smaller notch, and they do show how apple has rearranged Face ID and slimmed down some of the components to achieve this smaller notch. Another thing to notice is how the ear piece on this notch would be next to the phone’s frame, pretty much the design Android Phones have followed for about two years. We will apparently have this for a year as Ming Chi Kuo claims that we could be seeing some punch holes next year.

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com

Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow