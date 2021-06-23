Yes, it’s now Prime Day Part 2 and if I were you I would hurry to get some of these deals before they run out of stock. Starting with Apple’s M1 MacBook Air which is now 100 dollars off, therefore you can grab the base model for 899 in Silver which is, by the way, still the best color. The Galaxy S20 FE is going for 221 dollars off, leaving the base model for 470 bucks in most color variants. If you’re looking for a new laptop, Dell’s XPS 13 is currently 180 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 model for 1475 and you get Intel Xe Graphics. Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro is also getting a 170 dollar discount, leaving that at 930 bucks. Speaking of Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Live are 60 bucks off, leaving them at 110. Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 is 74 dollars off, so you can grab them for 226. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is available for 35 dollars off, leaving that at 95. If you want to go for the Echo Show 10 which I reviewed recently, this one is available for 190, saving you 60 bucks. And again, we have a ton of deals on anything you can think off at Pocketnow.com and on our social media, we’ll make sure to have links for everything in the description.

Let’s switch on to Huawei as it looks like we’re finally gearing up to the P50 Series launch which is already pretty late for their typical time frame. Last month Huawei showed us the design for the P50 Pro at their Harmony OS Event but, they didn’t give any information on the specs or the launch date, they simply said it was coming “later”. Now we have a new rumor that comes from Weibo which was revealed by converting some binary code that translates into July 29th. Another source from China claims that due to the pandemic’s effect on their supply chain, Huawei will most likely have to sell a mostly LTE ready fleet of devices with some high end 5G variants making the cut. Speaking of that chip shortage, there’s also some reports that claim that Huawei might skip the Mate Series this year, in order to have enough chips for the P Series, but we’ll see about that. Back to the P50 Series we’re expecting up to 3 phones all running on the Kirin 9000 Series, standard flagship specifications and a very interesting camera array.. But then if there are no Google Play services then the best way to get almost the same phone is that Honor 50 series I guess.

Now let’s keep talking about interesting developments. If you’ve been watching the show as of late, last week we covered the fact that OnePlus announced that they would be further integrating their brand with OPPO in order to “better streamline their operations and capitalize on shared resources”. And I mean we’ve always known that both OPPO and OnePlus were owned by BBK Electronics. That said, things just took an interesting twist. A new leaked internal memo that was recovered by Evan Blass shows that this “integration” might be deeper than they made it seem. In the memo there is a question about how the relationship between both of the companies will work, and to which the answer reads “with this integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within OPPO, but they will continue to function as an independent entity.” The memo goes as far as to say that this merger would help them streamline resources to improve their efficiencies which is what Pete mentioned in the public statement. The memo also mentions that the “merging of both firms” gives them more resources to create better products. So, it’s kind of official that OnePlus is now a sub-brand of OPPO but, we’ll still get the same OnePlus devices with OxygenOS and they also clarified that OnePlus data will continue to be stored in their own servers. Again, I just hope OPPO’s camera department gives OnePlus a hand.

Let’s shift focus on to Samsung and go back to the effects of the global chip shortage. We know that the Galaxy Note will be taking a break until further notice, so we were expecting August’s Unpacked to be focused on foldables and the S21 FE but, things aren’t looking so bright for the latter. According to a new rumor, Samsung has decided to delay the Galaxy S21 FE’s release until Q4 of 2021 with the chip shortage being the major reason, and apparently it’ll also affect some of their laptops in certain countries. This means that we’ll be getting the S21 FE sometime in between October and December, and that’s assuming they don’t cancel the product instead. The leaked specs for this device include a 6.5-inch AMOLED Display running at 120Hz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of storage with a wide array of color variants. In the camera department you can expect three 12MP sensors at the back and a 32MP selfie shooter. We haven’t heard any leaks on the price tag but with these specs I’m not really sure what Samsung’s strategy is because it is almost identical to the Galaxy S21.. Would be great if it got a cheaper price tag if that’s the case.

Story of the day:

But finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk about Cupertino once again but move on to the iPhone 13. We have a new report from TrendForce that sheds some light on what we can expect, and confirms previous rumors. Starting with the name, the report refers to these new phones as the iPhone 12S Series which we’ve heard before and makes sense considering the upgrades we’re getting. The report mentions that the iPhone will be powered by the A15 SoC which is based on TSMC’s 5nm process. The AMOLED display will receive some improvements, but the biggest one will be that it’ll run at 120Hz as well as a smaller notch. That’s all fine and dandy but this report claims that Apple plans to keep the same memory capacities we got on the iPhone 12 meaning, no 1TB option. Apparently we can also expect that Cupertino will continue with the same pricing strategy that we got in 2020, even if some key components have gotten more expensive due to short supply, so we can expect the same starting price. Speaking on price tags and sells, TrendForce claims that Apple will be able to sell up to 233 Million units as the economy slowly recovers and with Huawei’s global force is slowly declining. So, smaller notch with 120Hz, same price tag, improved cameras and the same price tag.

