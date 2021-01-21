Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Google Pixel 4a 5G and more on sale today

As expected, the official news begin with deals of things really do make a difference if you order early. As yes, the Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra and all the products announced last week are still available for pre-orders, giving you some great perks. In the case of the Galaxy S21, you can get it for as low as $99, the Galaxy S21+ for $299 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $499, all with either $100, $150 or $200 in store credit respectively, plus a smart tag, and then 4 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Spotify Premium. Talk about a way to sweeten the pot. Also, if you’re looking for the best rugged case money can buy for the S21 Series, SUPCASE is our go to! We’ll be sure to have links for their cases both on Amazon, and also SUPCASE.com for you to use code POCKETNOW15 to get a 15% discount. And yes, and those other trade-in deals for devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at just $999 plus others are still available. Moving on to some Apple deals, the latest iPad is currently $30 off, leaving the entry level model for just $299. The iPad Pro is also $100 off, leaving entry level model for $999 on both Amazon and B&H. Finally, if you’re looking for a cheap gaming monitor, Amazon has Samsung’s 24in 144Hz monitor for $20 off, leaving it at $230. We have more deals on monitors, iPads, the Google Pixel and more.

LG contemplates smartphone market exit

Now, let’s talk about LG on more of a negative note sadly. We thought that the Explorer project meant more innovation for the future, but that’s if there is one. Last year the company was turning a lot of heads with the LG Wing, but it looks like it didn’t turn enough pockets. According to a report from the Korea Herald, “a change is coming”. According to them, LG is set to make a cold judgement, whether that is to sell, withdrawal or downsize their smartphone business. But don’t worry, regardless of the change in direction, the employment will be maintained. It is tipped that about 60% of their staff will be moved and reassigned into other business units within the company or their affiliates but, the future for the other 40% is not clear just yet. Now, this is not the first time we’ve heard this kind of rumors from LG as, the company has reportedly posted operating looses for 23 consecutive quarters which is, pretty crazy. On another note, a report from The Elec also claims that LG has stopped making LCD panels for iPhones as Apple is fully moving on to OLED and because they will reportedly move on from the smartphone market. At the moment, we’re expecting LG’s rollable smartphone which will reportedly bring a 7.4in display as part of their Explorer Project. Just not sure if consumers will want to adopt it if these rumors continue to evolve.

Asus ROG Phone 4 appears in a hands-on video flaunting its secondary rear screen

New ASUS ROG Phone 4 may arrive with a massive battery

Let’s move the spotlight on to ASUS as you can’t deny the company’s disruption in the gaming smartphone market, and the ROG Phone is due for a refresh. Over the past couple of weeks we’ve been getting a couple of tidbits on what to expect but now we have some good information. First off, ASUS posted a poster of the phone on Weibo, showing the phone’s silhouette over the Aries constellation. Now, according to a tipster, the ASUS ROG Phone 4 will come in with a crazy, and I mean crazy 6000 mAh battery which will allegedly support 60 or 65W charging speeds. The phone recently went through Geekbench, revealing that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM and it will run Android 11 out of the box. Finally, a Chinese tipster posted an image of the actual device on to Weibo, showing off the back of the phone. It looks very ROG to say the least, with the camera module resembling its predecessor and a gray color variant with some accents for RGB lights, which were shown on a quick hands on video posted to YouTube. On that video you also get to see the phones display but it doesn’t really show anything. Judging by the poster and the constellation, we should expect this phone between March 21 and April 19 so, let’s see what we get. All that said, I’m seriously curious as to what you think, cause I have noticed a trend in drop in specs lately. Notice those RAM numbers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra might feature an under-display camera

Now let’s talk Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra.. I know, the phone that still doesn’t have a codename. Last year we had a ton of polarizing rumors when it came to the future of this lineup, saying that it would be discontinued in favor of foldables but then Samsung cleared out the air and said that they wouldn’t be discontinuing any products. Well, we have a new trademark application spotted by LetsGoDigital, made by Samsung display for an Under the Display Camera and, it includes a smartphone. According to them, this is a hint of the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra bringing the technology and if you think about it, that should be Samsung’s next major release as, the Z Fold 3 isn’t exactly average consumer friendly for the price. The camera is listed as a “UPC” which was actually showcased by Samsung in a video, showing their Blade Bezel laptop back at CES with the display being just 1mm thick and weighing in at 130 grams, and we’re reportedly getting this technology for the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra. Now, there is a possibility and there have been some rumors that we could get this technology on the Z Fold 3 in the second half of 2021 but, that’s not clear yet. We’ll see what happens as, this is the first thing we hear about the upcoming Note and it’s kinda vague so, let’s see what we get.

Story of the day:

Apple’s TouchID could return with the iPhone 13 lineup

iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift stabilization might come to entire iPhone 13 family

And finally for the hottest news today, let’s move on to the iPhone 13 as, rumors keep ramping up but, and it looks like this will be more of an S year than anything. First off, we have even more confirmation on yesterday’s rumors from trusted tipsters. Someone just tweeted “need Touch ID on the iPhone again” with LoveToDream quoting the tweet and saying it’ll “be back soon”. Jon Prosser also replied to the original tweet saying “you’re getting it”. It is still unknown exactly how Apple will be bringing Touch ID back now that the home button is completely gone from the flagship line up, but the company has reportedly been testing under-the-display sensors, probably from Qualcomm. Then again, you have the iPad Air solution by placing it in the power button but we’ll see. Let’s move on to the cameras as, Apple introduced “Sensor-shift stabilization” with the iPhone 12 Pro Max but it looks like they want to expand. According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple’s next generation iPhones will all come with sensor-shift stabilization technology. Another report from ETNews claimed that at least 2 models would bring the technology, with LG InnoTek supplying these components. Following on the IBIS we see in professional cameras, here what’s being stabilized is the sensor and not the lens, for better results, which you can definitely notice when it comes to video. DigiTimes also claims that the LiDAR is expanding to other models and that mmWave 5G will expand to models outside of the US as well. So yeah, it looks like this is a refinement year for the iPhones.

