As per usual, the official news today begin with deals, cause you know those are not stopping. Let’s begin with the Google Pixel 4a 5G which is currently 50 dollars off at B&H, leaving the entry level variant for 449 dollars with free shipping and 2 free items. They also have the latest iPad Air for 50 dollars off, starting at 549 dollars shipped. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is 100 dollars off, leaving it at 749 dollars. The Galaxy Buds+ are 40 dollars off, leaving them at 110 dollars. If you’re looking for a Mac, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is 100 dollars off, leaving the 512GB of storage model for 1400 dollars. If you’re looking for a Samsung phone, their trade-in deals are still going on, meaning you can get the S21 Ultra for 549 dollars if you have an eligible device. We have more deals on AirPods Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, TCL phones and more in the links below.
OPPO Find X3 series launch set for March 11

Let’s stay with the official news as, it looks like we’re in for a busy March, starting with OPPO. We’ve been covering leaks of the Find X3 Series for a while now, including launch dates.. And now we have the real deal. The company took to Twitter to send out press invitations for an event happening on March 11th. No secrets here as they’re titling it OPPO Find X3 Series Launch Event, but it does have the caption “Awaken Color”. That last bit is most likely alluding to the 6.7-inch OLED display we’re expecting which is rumored to bring some impressive capabilities. We’re expecting 3 phones but, speaking about the Find X3 Pro, we’ve heard that this phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4500 mAh battery, run Android 11 out of the box, and come in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As for the cameras, the rumors have pointed to a triple camera array with a new main 50MP lens from Sony and it should cost somewhere around 1000 Euros. We’ll see what we get in a few days.

OnePlus 9 Pro leak predicts support for 4K video capture at 120 FPS

OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro color options tipped ahead of purported March launch

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch launch date tipped to be March 23

Talking about things we’ll be getting in March, let’s move the spotlight on to OnePlus as we have a lot of ground to cover today. Starting with the date, earlier this morning they posted a new tweet with an image showing the Moon’s surface and the Earth far away with the caption “Something new is on the horizon”. The tweet tells us to stay tuned for March 8th and according to some tipsters, on this specific date we’ll be getting the official date for the event which is reportedly March 23rd. We’re currently expecting 3 phones from OnePlus for the 9 Series, including the OnePlus 9R or Lite, 9 and 9 Pro. Another tipster also shared the color variants we should be getting which will vary depending on what carrier you get. Just to mention the ones for the unlocked variants, the regular 9 is getting an Astral Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist, while the 9 Pro will have Stellar Black, Forest Green and Morning Mist. Finally, we also have a new leak on the camera capabilities. According to the tip, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be able to capture 8K video, and 4K videos at 120 FPS. Nice boost when compared to the 4K at 60 we got with the 8 Pro. The new camera setup should include a 50MP main sensor from Sony, along with a 48MP wide angle. And I mean, we’re already in March so leaks should get pretty busy in the next few weeks.

Kuo predicts a foldable iPhone might arrive in 2023

Apple will go for a hole-punch on ‘some iPhones’ in 2022: Kuo

iPhone SE refresh arrives in 2022 with a faster chip and 5G support: Report

Finally, for the hottest news today part one, cause that’s become kind of a theme lately, let’s talk Apple. Let’s begin with the future Apple products, meaning next year and further, and we’ll leave the last segment for the stuff we expect this year. Yes, Ming Chi Kuo went on a rampage yesterday on things we should be expecting from Apple soon and not so soon. Let’s start with the iPhone SE as, we were hearing some rumors that we’d be getting a new model some time this year but, according to Kuo, this refresh won’t happen until 2022. According to his prediction, it will be rocking the same design as the current SE, meaning the iPhone 8 which is kind of disappointing considering it already feels pretty dated. It’ll of course be equipped with the latest A chip and it will bring 5G support. However, there is still rumors for that iPhone SE Plus which has apparently been delayed for the second half of this year. On another note, Kuo also claims that some iPhones might feature a punch hole design next year, claiming that if production yields are good enough, all 2022 models might use the design. This means that Apple either found out a way to hide Face ID under the display, or we’re sticking to Touch ID. Finally, let’s talk foldable, as Kuo mentions that the foldable panel will measure around 7.5 and 8-inches arriving some time in 2023. However, he does claim that this project hasn’t “officially kicked off yet”, meaning there might be a ton of changes and it could probably not even happen.

Story of the day:

Apple is reportedly NOT adopting USB-C for iPhones anytime soon

iPhone 13 series to rock a smaller notch, larger battery, and upgraded camera tech: Kuo

Finally, for the hottest news today, part 2… again.. That’s some very strong coffee Kuo had a sip of, cause he also chimed in on more things we could expect from this year’s iPhones. Let’s begin by talking about USB-C, according to the report, they claim that USB-C is detrimental to their iPhone program’s profitability, but its waterproof specification is actually lower than Lightning and MagSafe, so if Apple does abandon Lightning, they might directly go for a port-less MagSafe iPhone, instead of adopting USB-C. Which I mean, it makes sense I guess, we just hope MagSafe gets better. Moving on to the actual iPhones Kuo is reiterating some rumors we’ve heard before, just giving us some reassurance. He claims that the whole iPhone 13 family will support a smaller notch, with the same width but getting thinner as Cupertino is re-arranging the Face ID sensors. Kuo mentions that both of the Pros will bring 120Hz refresh rate with that new LTPO display. Also, speaking of the Pros, the LiDAR sensor will apparently remain exclusive to those 2 for the time being. Apparently all of the iPhone 13 models will bring sensor-shift image stabilization technology as well, with other improvements to the cameras as well. We’ll also be getting Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X60 5G modem, larger batteries, and again, no USB-C.
