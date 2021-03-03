You May Also Like
The 100 day “Buy and Try” program for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is now available exclusively on Samsung.com until April 1.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 24 February 2021
- 01:04EST
Check out the latest video of the OPPO X concept foldable phone that explains how the device will “roll out”
- Samuel Martinez
- 24 February 2021
- 21:58EST
An immature MagSafe ecosystem and superior water resistance of Lightning connectors are keeping USB-C from arriving on iPhones, as per Kuo.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 1 March 2021
- 17:00EST