The official news today begin with deals and yes, Samsung is still running their Discover Spring Event, and we’re actually getting weather to back that up. So, Galaxy S21 and the S21+ are still available for 100 bucks and the Ultra for 299, if you have an eligible device to trade-in. There’s also a special on deals of the day, which we’ll link to in the description in case you make it on time. Moving on to OnePlus, the OnePlus 8T is currently 200 dollars off, leaving it at 599. You can also go with the 8 Pro which is 300 dollars off, leaving it at 699. Moving on to Amazon, the Sony Xperia 1 Mark II is 150 dollars off, leaving it at 1050, I know.. Who even told Sony we can call that a deal? The OnePlus 7T is also 50 dollars off with a coupon, leaving it at just 380 which is a very solid pick. Of course we have more deals on other Samsung, OnePlus and Sony devices in the links in the description.
HUAWEI refreshes MateBook X Pro with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Let’s stick to official news but, move on to Huawei for a moment as, the company is still at it. I mean, even with the Android problems, their Windows business seems to continue just fine, cause they just launched the Matebook X Pro 2021. This one features a 13.9-inch “Ultra Full View” display that supports up to 3K resolution at 260 ppi but, it retains the same design as the previous generations. It brings a 91 percent screen to body ratio and still brings 10-point touch support. It’s powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processors along with Iris X graphics, going from the Core i5 to the Core i7. When it comes to storage you get up to 1TB and Huawei is adding a new shark fin fan design as well as a vapor chamber for cooling. It brings a USB-A port, a headphone jack, 2 USB-C ports, and it promises to handle daily work tasks for 11 hours or 10 hours of browsing. Thing is, even if this has been my favorite laptop design for years, Is it just me or is it again not USB C type 4 or Thunderbolt? We’ll get you some more information on it soon.

Google wants Android smartwatches and phones to act as digital IDs and keys

But alright, let’s move the spotlight on to Google as they just announced something as well.. Something that’s actually late. The company is launching the Android Ready SE Alliance to make sure that new phones have the hardware to eventually replace your car and home keys and even your wallet. “SE” here stands for Secure Element, which would be the tamper resistant hardware your device needs for “Emerging User features” like mobile passports and their data to be protected. And I know, this sounds kinda confusing but basically Google launched this alliance in order to accelerate adoption of Secure Element Apps in order to allow you to have Digital Keys, Digital IDs, Digital Wallets and others in a safer way. We’ll keep you posted to see when any other major announcements like certifications and what not are made as Google claims they’re currently working on digital car keys, and mobile driver’s license with some OEMs already preparing Android Ready SE for their devices.

Apple mulls launching a rugged smartwatch as early as this year or next: Report

And finally, for the hottest news part one of two with Apple. I know it’s kinda of early but you’ll understand why ‘we’re splitting it into different segments. One for wearables and accessories and one for iPhones. Starting with the Apple Watch, we have a new report from Bloomberg that claims that the company is working on the launch of their first “rugged smartwatch” for either 2021 or 2022. To quote the report this is “aimed at athletes, hikers and other users who use the device in more extreme environments,” clearly wanting to hit Garmin hard. Apparently this watch is internally called the Explorer Edition and will of course have some tweaks based on durability and impact resistance by adding things like a rubberized exterior. Moving away from this for just a second, Everything Apple Pro released a new video with a ton of leaks, one of them being that AirTags have dimensions of 32 by 32mms and that they would be priced at 39 dollars. The reason we’re mentioning this right after the Apple Watch is because he also claimed that we could be expecting an Event or silent releases soon, where their source claims that we could expect 3 categories being Tablet, Wearables and Accessories. So if the Accessory is the AirTags, the Wearables are most likely the AirPods as we know any Apple Watch refresh will most likely not happen until the fall.

Story of the day:

Apple might finally attain matte black design nirvana with iPhone 13 Pro

But ok.. Finally, again, for the second hottest news today let’s talk Apple, iPhone 13 and that Everything Apple Pro video where he gave us a ton of exclusive leaks from Max Weinbach. Starting with the design, he reiterated on the latest notch leaks we covered a couple of days ago that again, look like a 2 year old Android phone but, speaking of the notch Apple will be improving audio experience by using Beam Forming in the earpiece which is a nice addition. When it comes to the camera, we’ll be getting the same design but, the protruding rings should be getting smaller so, they won’t stick out as much and he also mentioned that the LiDAR sensor will stick to the Pro models. We’ll apparently be getting some automatic OIS correction mode where it gives you better stabilization and a Portrait Mode overhaul. Probably one of the most interesting updates is the color variants where we could be getting a Matte Black variant like we got in the iPhone 7, or sure the recent S21 Ultra, and it seems to have a special coating to address fingerprints. Another option seems to be an Orange/Bronze variant but that one is less likely to happen. Finally, he claims that the iPhone 13 mini will still happen with battery improvements thanks to the A15 chip.
