Of course, the official news today and pretty much the only official news today begin with deals. Let’s begins with Samsung as it seems they’re not taking their foot off the brakes on those trade-in deals. You can currently get the Galaxy S21 for as low as 100 bucks, the S21 Plus for 300 and the S21 Ultra for 500 bucks if you have an eligible device for trade-in. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available for 70 dollars off, leaving the 44mm variant for 200 bucks. Sticking to smart watches, the Apple Watch SE is 40 dollars off, leaving the GPS + Cellular model for 319. The M1 MacBook Pro is available for 150 dollars off, leaving it at 1100 for the base model. Finally, the MacBook Air is available for that same price, if you grab the half a terabyte of storage model in Silver or Space Grey. Do Silver, trust me.. It’ll age better. Anyways, we have more deals on Jabra Earbuds, other Samsung products and more in the description.

Let’s move the spotlight on to Nintendo as, can I just admit that I seriously can’t wait for a Nintendo Switch successor. Not that the current one is bad or something, but guys it was launched in March 2017.. That’s like suicide in tech years, and yet It’s crazy that I don’t think Android phones have really caught up to that same experience. That said, in all fairness, if you think about it, the company follows a 4-5 year launch schedule for their flagship consoles so if you do the math it looks like we’re due for a refresh. According to a new report from SlashGear, the Universal Display Corporation CEO claimed during an earnings call that “Nintendo chose an OLED screen for the new Switch Pro due to its effectively infinite contrast ratio and faster pixel response times. Of course we don’t know exactly how much information the CEO knows but let’s be real, they have a lot of access, or it could just be based on rumors.. We don’t know. Now speaking of those, a Bloomberg report claims that the Switch Pro would pack a 7-inch OLED panel from Samsung, a new Nvidia Chipset that can go up to 4K gaming when connected to a TV and more. Let’s see what we get, let’s just hope he wasn’t actually referencing the leaks we already knew about.

Moving on, let’s talk about Samsung and their foldables which should be coming pretty soon. Rumors keep intensifying as we get closer to a probable launch and now, we have a new report from SamMobile citing the tipster Tron. It seems we’ll be getting a total of 5 cameras on the larger Galaxy Z Fold 3. This will consist of 3 rear facing cameras and 2 selfie shooters. At the back this triple setup will const of a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and a 12MP Telephoto, so yeah if you were thinking it was gonna go Ultra, here’s a second source claiming it won’t. We don’t know what the focal lengths will be but, we can expect a 3x telephoto lens with OIS. The main sensor will also bring OIS for low light conditions and all 3 cameras should record 4K at 60 video. That’s the boring part, but as for the exciting section, we get more details on a possible Under Display Camera. It will reportedly be a 16MP sensor from Sony, and the one on the outer display would be a 10MP shooter in the punch hole. Some other leaks for this phone include a 7.5-inch main display as well as a 6.2-inch cover display, both running at 120Hz. It’ll reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 888, up to 16 Gigs of RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. We can also expect a 4400 mAh battery, Android 11 out of the box as well as S Pen support. A possible launch is reportedly set for August, so expect all this to continue to intensify.

But alright, you knew it was coming, let’s move on to Cupertino for the rest of the show. The only other thing I’m crazy for aside from an updated Nintendo Switch is a new iPad Mini, but for a bit those rumors got pretty boring. We got nothing at Apple’s Spring Loaded event, and then other rumors claimed it was just an internal refresh mostly. Well, a couple of weeks ago there was a report that claimed that the iPad Mini Pro had just passed the planning and R&D stage at Apple. Now, we have new report from a Korean Blog that shares some more details on what we can expect. Apparently this iPad mini Pro would adopt way thinner bezels, that go along with the current iPad Pros. It will also bring 5G support and will come in grey and silver color variants, going along with the Pro moniker. Finally, the report claims that we could expect this iPad along with the 6th Generation iPad mini in the second half of this year, so yes it seems you get a choice to go Pro or go boring. Going back on the regular iPad mini, we could expect the same design but with a larger display thanks to some thinner bezels. Multiple sources also claim that we could be getting the on-display Touch ID sensor which makes a ton of sense for this iPad. Honestly this one is real as I’ve been asking for it for years.

Story of the day:

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s keep talking Apple, but move on to iPhones. We’re expecting the iPhone 13 to bring a ton minor tweaks when it comes to hardware, even considering this will be an S year. Today we do have a sort of confirmation on that, but not necessarily that minor. According to a report from MacRumors, the iPhone 13 Series will actually be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 and it will feature larger and thicker camera bumps but, the lenses will protrude less. According to the schematics. The 13 and 13 Pro will go now from 7.4mm to 7.57. When it comes to the camera bumps the 13 will go up to 2.51mm from 1.5, while the 13 Pro will go up to 3.65mm from 1.7mm. If you think about it, these new dimensions go along with those dummy units we saw from Unbox Therapy, where you could see the huge difference in the camera bumps. We’re expecting these new iPhones to bring sensor shifting stabilization for both the main sensor and the ultra wide, hence the size of the humps, which is the way the 12 Pro Max went last year. We’re also supposed to be getting an upgraded telephoto, as well as the LTPO displays at the front

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com

Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow