Apple’s MacBook Pro, iPad and more are on sale today

The official news today begin with deals, and Let’s star today with Apple deals because, why not, starting with Intel MacBook Pros, in case you still don’t wanna join the M1 dark side. If you’re looking for a 16in, you can get the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage model for $300 off, leaving it at $2100. If you’re looking for the 13in variant, you can get the i5, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage one for $175 after a $249 discount. Moving on to iPads as, the 2018 11in iPad Pros are $35 off at checkout, meaning you can get the Wi-Fi only, 128GB of storage model for $769 in both colors. Now, something crazy is that Samsung’s Black Friday trade-in deals are still going and we’re mid-way through December. So yeah, you can still get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G for a crazy $1000, the Note 20 Series starts at $450 and the S20 Series starts at $390. But again, you need to have an eligible device for trade-in. We have more deals on other iPads, the Galaxy S10+ and more in the links in the description.
Microsoft finally brings x64 emulation to Windows on ARM, but only for test channel

Let’s move on to Windows ARM computers, oh yeah as it looks like Microsoft has some pressure on their back after the M1 Macs came out. One of the biggest problems with ARM PCs and is that machines like the Surface Pro X can only run native 32-bit and 64-bit apps compiled Natively for ARM, or 32-bit X86 apps through emulation, which left a lot of the modern Windows ecosystem out in the cold. Well, Microsoft just released a preview of 64-bit app emulation, which they’re calling x64 as a preview for Windows Insiders in their Developer Channel. So, if you have this build and a machine running Windows on ARM, you can download x64 apps from the Microsoft Store after updating it. This means that now you can emulate 64-bit apps, and you can play games and run productivity software which was lacking all these years on ARM PCs. So of course, x64 emulation is still a work in progress and there’s really no word on when consumers will get a wide release but it looks like they are finally prioritizing. Here’s the thing Microsoft, the M1s are making X86 computers look so bad, that 64 bit emulation is really just a third of what you should be doing.

10.5-inch iPad leak suggests old design, $299 starting price

But since we already started talking about ARM computers, let’s move on to iPads as, last week we talked about the possibility of a new 10.5-inch iPad and now we have even more rumors. According to a tipster on Twitter, we’ll be getting this 10.5in Retina Display iPad that still brings a home button and Touch ID in 2021. Like the previous report mentioned, we will most likely be getting the iPad Air’s older design, meaning it’ll get thinner and lighter. The tipster also mentions that this iPad will be powered by the A13 Bionic SoC which powered last year’s iPhone, and it’ll get some extra RAM at 4GBs. Other reports also claim that we’ll finally get some more on-board storage, now starting at 64GBs. Finally, we’re expecting the price tag to go down, at $299 which is a pretty sweet deal, and it makes all the sense in the world now that Cupertino has more control over their production thanks to Apple Silicon. The biggest question is when we’re gonna get it, and so far it seems it might be around March.

New OnePlus 9 5G leak bares it all

Now let’s talk about OnePlus as, it looks like 2021 will be the year of early releases. We’re expecting the OnePlus 9 5G to launch earlier, some time around March, so leaks are starting to intensify. Now, we have some IRL pre-production images which were posted by PhoneArena from anonymous sources. These units show the silver variant of the phone, showing off the new camera module which we’ve only seen in CAD renders. Now, this is the regular OnePlus 9 so, it brings two large sensors which reportedly consist of 48MP cameras and a small third camera which will most likely be a Macro or something. At the front, we’re expecting to get a 6.55in display that looks like the one on the OnePlus 8T, which will support Full HD+ resolution at 120Hz and HDR. Other details include the fact that the sides on this phone will be made of aluminum and the different logo which confirms that this is a pre-production unit. This phone will most likely be powered by the brand new Snapdragon 888 5G SoC as well as 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. Now if you’re thinking it looks a lot like this weird Frankenstein between an iPhone 12 and a Galaxy, you wouldn’t be mistaken.

Samsung Galaxy S21 storage, colors, and stylus support confirmed

Samsung Galaxy S21 appears online in a hands-on video, and it looks fantastic

Speaking on early releases, let’s talk Samsung and the Galaxy S21 as, the leaks and official announcements just keep flowing. According to the guys over at WinFuture, several German retailers are already revealing the storage capacity color variants for the Galaxy S21 Series. Apparently the two storage options will be 128GB and 256GB for the maxed out variant, with the color options being grey, white, pink and purple. This leak also mentions an S Pen but, it won’t have a slot on the phone like the Note does, and instead you’ll have to place it in a “Clear View Silicone case” but, the phone will support the stylus. Samsung’s Opera Store in India also confirmed that the sales for the S21 will begin on the 29th, pretty much like Prosser leaked earlier in the season. Now, moving on to some more interesting news the phone was just showed on an IRL hands on video which was posted to YouTube but was then made private. Sadly, we weren’t able to recover it in time or maybe Diego got it before the edit, but in the video we get to see all of the design details we’ve seen in the renders. The regular S21 appears to bring a frosted back which almost looks matte, and the cameras is slightly raised meaning that the hump doesn’t protrude as much this year. We also get to see the front of the phone, with the smaller bezels and the punch hole display, pretty much looking like last year’s variants. So yeah, let’s see what other leaks we get as this is getting interesting.

Story of the day:

iPhone 13 Pro could arrive with LTPO tech and 120Hz displays

And finally the hottest news today have to do with Apple, and what to expect for 2021. We know that the company found success in the staggered launch they did this year but, it looks like things are going back to normal next year. According to a new Ming Chi Kuo report, mass production for the iPhone 13 and the A15 chip will go back to Cupertino’s usual time frame. So, with mass production starting in the summer again, we will most likely get an Apple Event in September again like we usually do. However, I wonder what Apple plans when it comes to releasing the phones as, they had some pretty good sales this year with the spaced out releases so they might follow back on that strategy. Moving on from the release and on to the actual phones, it looks like we will be getting one of the features we were expecting on this year’s iPhones. According to a new report from The Elec, Samsung and LG will remain Apple’s suppliers for OLED panels and two of these iPhones will bring LTPO technology. Now, LTPO is the technology which allows for 120Hz displays to exist without consuming too much of your battery which makes sense because iPhones don’t bring amazing batteries. This tech is already present on the current Apple Watch, meaning we could possibly also get an always-on display for the iPhone 13. We’re also expecting other features like Touch ID on the next iPhones along with a notch that’s actually smaller, finally. We’ll see what we get in September.
