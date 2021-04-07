You May Also Like
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible changes in the new Google Pixel 6, a new design in the next iPhone SE, and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 2 April 2021
- 22:58EDT
The Google Pixel 5 fared badly in benchmark runs and gaming tests, but Google has finally fixed the issue after takings its own sweet time.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 6 April 2021
- 14:39EDT
LG aims to release Android 12 update for a handful of its phones. but given the poor track record, we aren’t too hopeful about it.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 5 April 2021
- 17:24EDT