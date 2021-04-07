iPads, headphones, Apple Watches and more are also on sale today

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S21 series is on sale today 

Get a new M1 Mac mini, Chromebooks and more on sale

As expected, the news today begin with deals, which keep getting better, even if for no particular reason. Starting with Amazon, the M1 Mac Mini is still 100 dollars off, leaving it at 800 for the 512 gigs of SSD variant. Both Amazon and B&H have the Galaxy S21 Ultra for 200 dollars off, leaving the entry level variant for 999. B&H also has the regular S21 for 150 bucks off, leaving it at 699 for 256 gigs of storage. Of course, if you’re looking for a Samsung device and have an older phone to trade-in their Spring deals are still going, leaving the S21 for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 300 or the Ultra for 500, again if you have a device for trade-in. Finally, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 for 65 dollars off, leaving it at 320 shipped. We have more deals on iPads, other Samsung devices and more in the links in the description.
Pixel 5 graphics performance almost doubled after April security update

Let’s move the spotlight on to Google and their April security patch for the Google Pixel 5.. I know it sounds weird but you’ll understand. In case you missed it, last year when the Pixel 5 was released it actually lagged behind in performance when compared to other phones using the Snapdragon 765G. Well, most of these numbers came from AnAndTech, showing how the Pixel 5 failed against the competition. Well, someone who works for them just confirmed that they have ran the tests again and after this security patch, it doubles the published scores for the Pixel 5. Meaning it is now in line or even better than other 765G smartphones but of course, it took 6 months to make it happen. So, if you’re a gamer and you have a Pixel 5, this update is for you so make sure to download it. All I can say is I never really noticed bad performance, but hey

Sony’s Xperia 1 III flagship leaked in all its glory by casemaker ahead of launch

We’re about a week away from the Sony Xperia event so, let’s shift the spotlight on to what’s next. Last week we covered some leaked specs and renders for the Xperia 1 mark III and now some new case renders give us further confirmation for this design. These images come from case-maker Olixar, showing off the design we saw last week. We see that 4K HDR OLED display that is reportedly capable of 120Hz but, we still don’t know the size just yet. At the back we get to see the triple camera array which will reportedly consist of a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, and a 12MP periscope telephoto that will apparently be capable of 60x zoom. From these images we can see the phone in a grey color variant and they even showed the Xperia 10 Mark III which looks somewhat similar but with a less impressive camera module. Other specs include the Snapdragon 888 5G, up to 16 gigs of RAM, up to 512 gigs of storage and a 5000 mAh battery. So yeah, we’ll see what Sony announces on April 14th.

LG officially announces the shuttering of its smartphone business

And yes, of course we have to talk about what happened with LG. Over the past couple of months there have seen a ton of reports going on claiming that LG could be closing their smartphone division. Well, pretty much at midnight on Monday they announced that they are officially shutting down their phone business. If you’re not familiar with the matter, the shut down is expected to be completed by July 31st but of course, some inventory may still be available even after that. Apparently they’re even aiming to deliver an Android 12 update for those of you keeping your phones according to a support page discovered by XDA developers, but we still have no details on which phones will be supported. So yeah, in their statement the company mentions that they will be focusing on 6G, EVs, smart homes, robotics, AI and other ventures. So again, even if they haven’t had the greatest last couple of years, it’s still sad to say that LG Mobile is now gone as they brought so much to the market. The LG G4 continues to be one of my favorite cameras on a phone, ever, and the G6 and V30 my favorite designs.

Story of the day:

iPhone 13 Pro mockups that look like a crude copy predict key design changes

And Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about the elephant in the room.. Those iPhone 13 mockups. Every year we get some 3D mockups of the upcoming iPhones that are usually made for casemakers to start designing their cases but this year, we finally have something different. Over the past couple of months one of the biggest stories has been that we’ll finally be getting a smaller notch, with the FaceID components getting rearranged and the ear piece being moved to the top. Well, these mockups from MacOtakara pretty much confirm that. Other than that, like the other leaks claim, we should expect the same design with the triple camera module at the back along with the LiDAR sensor, the lightning port and speakers at the bottom. And, according to several leaks, it looks like we’re due for an S Year, with the main improvements coming internally, but we can expect camera hardware upgrades when it comes to the lenses and some new colorways like Matte Black and Bronze but, no major design changes. So, with the leak cycle being this early this year and all the information we’ve gotten.
