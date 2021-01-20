Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Google Pixel 4a 5G and more on sale today
The latest iPad Pro, the iPad Air and more tablets are on sale today
There are tons of deals on Smart TVs, and LG monitors available
You know the way it goes, new week new me but, those deals for the Galaxy S21 Series just keep getting hotter with new perks. The Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra and all the products announced last week are still available for pre-orders, giving you some nice perks if you do. In the case of the Galaxy S21, you can get it for as low as $99 with an extra $100 in instant credit and a free smart tag. The S21+ for $299 with an extra $150 in instant credit plus a smart tag, and then the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $499 plus an extra $200 in instant credit and a Smart Tag. Add to that a new perk, now with 4 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Spotify Premium. Also, if you’re looking for the best rugged case money can buy for the S21, SUPCASE is our most recommended option. We’ll be sure to have links for their cases both on Amazon, and also SUPCASE.com for you to use code POCKETNOW15 to get a 15% discount. Guys, and those other trade-in deals for devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at just $999 plus others are still available. We’ll be sure to also link to that. Moving on from Samsung, the Google Pixel 4a is currently $40 off, so you can get the entry level variant for $450. The new iPad Air is $40 off, leaving the entry level model for $559. And the regular iPad is also $20 off, leaving it at $530 for the 128GB of storage. We have other deals on monitors, iPad Pros and more Samsung products.
Let’s stick to the official news but moving on to Qualcomm, as this morning we got the companies latest processor which is, a pretty interesting launch. The company just launched the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a follow up on the Snapdragon 865+, meaning it’s kind of a prequel to the 888 5G. This new SoC is built on a 7nm process and it comes with Qualcomm’s Kryo 585 CPU with a prime clock speed of 3.2 GHz. When it comes to the GPU, you’re getting the Adreno 650 GPU and it also brings both flavors of 5G, thanks to the Snapdragon X55 modem. This SoC supports things like 4K displays at 60Hz and QHD+ at 144Hz, 10-bit color, HDR10 and HDR10+. When it comes to the camera, it brings a Spectra 480 ISP which allows for up 200MP photo capture, it supports 25MP dual cameras and even 8K video. This chip will power different devices from companies like Motorola, OPPO, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, it even makes me wonder if this is the processor behind the OnePlus 9 Lite. So yeah, not even sure if this is to 2021 what the Snapdragon 765G was to 2020, but who knows. Expect products right now in Q1.
Asus ROG Phone 4 appears in a hands-on video flaunting its secondary rear screen
New ASUS ROG Phone 4 may arrive with a massive battery
Let’s move the spotlight on to ASUS as you can’t deny the company’s disruption in the gaming smartphone market, and the ROG Phone is due for a refresh. Over the past couple of weeks we’ve been getting a couple of tidbits on what to expect but now we have some good information. First off, ASUS posted a poster of the phone on Weibo, showing the phone’s silhouette over the Aries constellation. Now, according to a tipster, the ASUS ROG Phone 4 will come in with a crazy, and I mean crazy 6000 mAh battery which will allegedly support 60 or 65W charging speeds. The phone recently went through Geekbench, revealing that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM and it will run Android 11 out of the box. Finally, a Chinese tipster posted an image of the actual device on to Weibo, showing off the back of the phone. It looks very ROG to say the least, with the camera module resembling its predecessor and a gray color variant with some accents that’ll most likely bring RGB lights. Judging by the poster and the constellation, we should expect this phone between March 21 and April 19 so, let’s see what we get. All that said, I’m seriously curious as to what you think, cause I have noticed a trend in drop in specs lately. Notice those RAM numbers.
Android 12 to arrive with new feature that will improve storage management
We’re, probably a few weeks away from the Android Developer Beta so, some of the features we’re supposed to be getting have started to leak and get some traction. A couple of weeks ago we got a tweet from XDA saying that Android 12 might let you hibernate unused apps in order to free up space, kind of like what iOS does where it uninstalls the apps you don’t use after some time, which was actually a NextBit invention on Android years ago. Now we have a screenshot of the Android Open Source Code shows that we will be getting the feature. The system will manage the app’s hibernation state to optimize storage and it will clear the cache for this app. When an app is hibernated for a single user, it hibernates for the others but, your data will remain in the app so that once you need it again, you just have to press download and pick up right were you left it. It’s not exactly clear how this will work as, the developer preview isn’t out yet but, it’s definitely nice to have especially since the biggest complain for the S21 is that SD Card Slot missing. We’ll keep you posted as more leaks emerge as this one is not necessarily what I’d call new.
Apple working on redesigned iMacs and a smaller Mac Pro with in-house silicon
Let’s move on to Apple, and the upcoming Apple Silicon Macs as all eyes onto what the company is doing, especially Intels. According to a new report from Mark Gurman and Bloomberg, those redesigned MacBook Pros we talked about last week aren’t the only thing we’re getting from Cupertino this year. The report claims that Apple is planning to launch 2 new iMacs, to replace the Intel 21.5in and 27in models with Apple Silicon. Apparently the internals aren’t the only things changing, as Gurman claims that we are finally losing the thick bezels in favor of a cleaner display, kind of like what we get from the Pro Display XDR, and that also goes for the curved back which will now be flat. The report says that this will be one of the biggest visual updates to any Apple product this year. But wait, there’s more. Apple is reportedly looking to refresh the Mac Pro as well. This new model would retain the cheese grater design we got in 2019 and it will also retain an Intel processor, as one of the last machines to do so before Apple finishes the transition, it will most likely just bring better internals. However, we might be getting a second and smaller model which will feature an aluminum exterior that can resemble the Power Mac G4 Cube. Finally, Cupertino is working on a more affordable monitor, geared towards the average consumer but of course, it won’t bring the same level of brightness or contrast ratio as the Pro Display XDR. We just hope the stand isn’t sold separately on this one.
Story of the day:
Apple testing foldable screens, considers in-screen fingerprint sensor for iPhones
And finally the hottest news today have to do again so early in the year with iPhone 13, and maybe even further. See Mark Gurman’s report digs into what we can expect soon, and what we can expect in the future, so let’s start with what you might not see yet. According to him Apple has already developed foldable screens for internal testing. Now, even if they are progressing with this project, apparently it is only limited to the screen stage, and they don’t really have a prototype of an actual folding iPhone just yet. Mark claims that one of the options on the table is a 6.7in panel, making it sound like this is actually a clamshell and not a tablet-like device. But moving on to projects we might get as soon as this year, it looks like Cupertino wants to bring back Touch ID which makes all the sense in the world considering these times. According to them, Apple is testing in-display fingerprint sensors for the 2021 iPhones, a rumor which we’ve heard multiple times. However, this doesn’t mean Face ID is dying, even though the notch is getting smaller we will reportedly be getting both ways to unlock your device. I mean if they can’t add it to the display we could at least get it in the power button. So far it looks like the major improvements for the iPhone 13 will come from hardware changes like the smaller notch, the high refresh rate display and now Touch ID.
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.