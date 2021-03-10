Samsung Galaxy S21 series, OnePlus devices and more are on sale today

Several iPad models and more Android devices are on sale right now

The official news today begin with deals but, you already knew that. Starting with OnePlus phones which are about to get a refresh, Amazon currently has the OnePlus 8T for 150 dollars off, leaving it at just 600 dollars. If you go on to OnePlus.com, you can grab the 8 Pro for 599 if you use the promo code we’ll have in the description, or 699 without it which is still a pretty good deal. Samsung’s infinite trade-in deals are still going strong, where you can grab the Galaxy S21 for just 99 dollars, along with 100 dollars in instant credit. You can also get the S21 Ultra for 499, with those same 100 dollars in credit. Now, back to Amazon, Cupertino’s 10.2-inch iPad is 30 dollars off its original price leaving it at 299. Finally, the new iPad Air is 69 dollars off if you go for the 256GB of storage model, leaving it at 680 dollars shipped. We have a ton of more deals on Sony Earbuds and Headphones, Pixel smartphones, more Samsung phones and more in the links in the description.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 leak tips AMD and Intel CPUs with April launch window

Oh boy we have a ton of leaks today for you guys so, let’s start with Microsoft as it looks like they’re planning to update the Surface Laptop line up.. Like finally. We have a new report from WinFuture that claims that the Surface Laptop 4 will come in both Intel and AMD flavors, also finally. The design language will apparently remain the same with a “sleek metallic build in a variety of colors to choose from”. When it comes to the internals, you can choose between Intel’s 11th Gen or AMD 4000 CPUs which are actually from last generation.. The AMD variants will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. When it comes to Intel you can actually go up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. According to the report, the Intel model should get you Iris Plus 950 integrated Graphics, while AMDs will of course ship with Radeon Vega graphics. Finally, the Surface Laptop 4 will reportedly come in 13.5 and 15 inch sizes, with a Surface Connect port, a single USB-C and a single USB-A port. Sadly, we don’t have any information on price tags but, we could expect these some time in April.

Google Pixel 5a is reportedly launching on June 11

Alright, let’s move the spotlight on to Pixels which are finally starting to get some traction. Last week we covered a new report from Jon Prosser where he said we should expect new Pixel Buds in mid-April and a new phone on June 11th but, he didn’t specify the phone. Well, earlier this morning he updated that report saying that his source has confirmed that the Pixel we’re getting this June is the 5a. On that video we speculated how it was most likely the 5a as, it recently got leaked by OnLeaks. Going by those leaks we should expect a 6.4-inch OLED display at FHD+, 5G, dual cameras at the back with a 12MP primary and a 16MP ultra wide, same punch hole, same fingerprint scanner at the back and the headphone jack is still there. So, again, it looks like Google wants to refresh the Pixel 4a 5G, with a new processor and updated internals, and by the looks of it they’re getting rid of the smaller “a” phone since their flagship is now a smaller phone. So yes, we should be getting more information soon on things like the processor, color variants and more so, stay tuned.

Yes, OnePlus 9 will come with a charger. Alas, that’s a thing we worry about now!

OnePlus 9 Pro concept poses for camera rocking the classic sandstone finish

Speaking of things we should be getting soon, let’s talk about the OnePlus 9 which is pretty much a week away. Yesterday we got the official launch date which is happening on March 23rd as well as a first glance at their Hasselblad partnership. Late last week, Tech Droider posted some pictures of a OnePlus 9 Pro concept which was made based on all of the leaks we’ve got. Probably the hottest thing here is that he claims that the Sandstone finish is coming back to the 9 Pro, yaaaayyy… and on this concept we can see a great amount of detail on the new camera module. This camera module reportedly consists of a 48MP primary, a 50MP, an 8MP and a 2MP, cause someone in that engineering department really loves those macro lenses.. And just that guy. But alright, moving on from the concept and to official details, a fan asked on a OnePlus forum if the 9 Series would come with a charger in the box.. You know because we have to worry about that now… To that, Pete Lau responded not to worry about it, the OnePlus 9 Series does bring one. So yeah, we’ll keep you posted on any other OnePlus 9 updates as we just keep getting closer, and we hope the charger thing is not just a this is the last year thing.

Story of the day:

It will take two more years for iPhones to bring a ‘Persicope’ Telephoto lens

And finally, for the hottest news today, it looks like Ming Chi Kuo is the new king of March Madness, cause he’s taking his report as seriously as we like. On his latest report he details the path for the next 3 iPhones and their camera modules where, he claims that Cupertino will introduce a periscope telephoto lens, but not this year. Actually, maybe not even next year as the report claims the 2023 iPhones. Previous reports from Kuo claimed that we should expect these in 2022 but, it looks like that won’t be the case. Speaking on that “path for the next 3 iPhones” he claims that the 2021 iPhones will feature an upgrade telephoto lens maybe upgrading to a 6-element lens from the current 5. When it comes to 2022 we should also expect further camera improvements that will also focus on the telephoto, upgrading to a 7-element lens system for the iPhone 14. Kuo also claims that Apple will be adopting a new FaceID transmitter for the 2021 iPhones which is made out of plastic materials instead of glass. However, it’s still not clear if this design change will affect user benefits, whether that is how good FaceID is or if it will affect the design but, it does mean that Cupertino is cutting costs down. So yeah, Cupertino will be slightly tweaking their cameras for the next 2 years but, it looks like the next big hardware update will come 2 years from now..

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com

Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow