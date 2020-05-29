Today we find the Google Pixel 3a and more products on sale

Deals. Best Buy currently has the Google Pixel 3a for $230 for the 64GB variant, however, the Pixel 3a XL is just $270 for the 64GB variant as well. Amazon currently has the Beats Solo 3 with a slight $20 discount, leaving them at $179 shipped. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is up to $75 off at both Amazon and B&H, which for those of you who always ask, yes that’s the watch I wear, and depending on the color variant you can get it for as low as $224. I say go silver as it’s easier to blend with 3rd party watch faces that age better. We also have more deals on Fender speakers, smart-thermostats and more in the links in the description.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch Active stops by FCC, revealing some juicy details

And speaking of my smartwatch of choice, we have some new leaks for the upcoming Galaxy Watch which we’re expecting to see in August. It just went through a new certification from the FCC revealing some new specs. We have two new sketches, the new Galaxy Watch will bring a 45mm stainless steel case, and it should also come in titanium and aluminum. It brings GPS and LTE connectivity and it will allegedly simply be called Galaxy Watch. However, we also have a sketch for the Galaxy Watch 2 but it doesn’t show the full name either or much details about it. So yeah, we wonder what they mean with that 2.

OPPO could have Qualcomm, MediaTek and HiSilicon engineers working on its new chip

OPPO has been working on bringing their own SoC to the market for a while now. According to a new Nikkei Asian report, OPPO is aggressively recruiting engineers from well-known companies to work on their new SoC. The report claims that they are in contact with MediaTek, UniSoc and other inside sources say that they are also in talks with Qualcomm and Huawei’s HiSilicon. An OPPO representative said that they are investing heavily in R&D to strengthen and simplify supply chain. Obviously we won’t be getting this anytime soon and it might take a couple of years, got It’s interesting to see how OPPO keeps evolving, and we know how that impacts other popular brands like OnePlus.

Instagram will soon monetize IGTV videos for online video creators to earn money

It’s no secret that people have been earning money through Instagram for the longest time but not necessarily through Instagram. You mostly had to do sponsored content from third parties and well the company is finally ready to monetize content for their creators. The company is rolling out new tools to introduce ads and allow creators to sell badges through IGTV. When it comes to the ads, they’ll be built for mobile and last 15 seconds each, 55% of the ad revenue will go to the creators. The badges will be kind of like a Twitch subscription where a fan would purchase it, get a special badge in the comments and they will get access to certain different perks. Badges will begin testing next month in certain countries and ads should start rolling out as of right now with some specific creators. We have a full list in the links in the description.

Color options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may have been leaked

We’ve been getting a lot of leaks for the Galaxy Note 20 line-up as we get closer to August. Recently we got different CAD renders showing off the design and now we get some leaked color variants. According to an inside source, the regular Note 20 will come in gray, green, and copper color variants while the Note 20+ will come in black and copper flavors. It looks like Samsung is looking for more simplified colors when compared to the flashy color variants from the Note 10, the source also claims that it won’t be the same copper variant we got with the Note 9 and instead it will be more of a gold-ish hue. It’s also possible that these aren’t all the colors as Samsung always launches more after the fact.

Story of the day:

The iPhone 13 may come with a killer camera according to the latest leak

And finally the hottest news today have to do with the iPhone 12, or should I say iPhone 13. Not sure if you noticed but every time Apple makes a change in design, that becomes the major feature, and not really any bump in specs or functionality. Well, it seems that’ll be the case this year. Like sure, we’ve been hearing about different changes for the iPhone 12 like the removal of the Lightning Earbuds, the LiDAR sensor and more, but it seems like major changes will happen until the iPhone 13. We covered the going port-less theory a few days ago, and now, we have some new leaks, The same source claims that these leaks should be taken with a huge amount of salt but it looks like Apple is going for major camera improvements until next year. He claims that we’ll be getting a quad camera array that includes a 64MP main sensor. Yeah 1x optical zoom is no x, but it does seem to bring 6x digital from it. Then there’s a 40MP telephoto with up to 5x optical zoom in addition, and then a 64MP anamorphic lens for video capture, plus a 40MP ultra wide and the LiDAR sensor we’re expecting for the iPhone 12. Yeah that’s a lot of camera Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like
Motorola Edge+
Motorola Edge+ is launching in India on May 19, Flipkart teaser reveals
We don’t know the pricing yet.
OnePlus 8 series sale
OnePlus 8 series sale date postponed in India due to production issues
Those who have been waiting to purchase the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro will have to wait longer.
WhatsApp starts testing Messenger Rooms shortcut on Android and iOS
The Messenger Rooms shortcut appears on the attachment tray and in the calls section, but it is only available to a small bunch of beta testers.