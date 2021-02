Samsung Galaxy S21 is selling for $75; more phones are also on sale

Apple’s latest M1 MacBooks, iPad Pros and more devices are on sale

Nothing acquires Essential

HUAWEI P50 series rumored to launch next month with three models in tow

Apple may be planning to give stylus support to its first foldable iPhone

Story of the day:

iPhone 13 could finally get an always on display and other great features

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

The official news today begin with deals, and yes, we know Valentine’s Day deals are over but, that doesn’t mean that we don’t have some new ones for you. Starting with Samsung, the Galaxy S21 is still available for just $99 if you get it Unlocked with a trade-in along with the 50 dollars in instant credit for accessories. The S21+ is also available for as low as 215 dollars with an extra 75 dollars in credit, and the S21 Ultra is now going for 499 dollars with 100 dollars in instant credit. Moving on, if you’re looking for M1 MacBooks , you’ve come to the right place. The 13in MacBook Pro is currently 100 dollars off, leaving the entry level model for 1199 dollars shipped. The MacBook Air is also available for 60 dollars off if you go for 512GB of storage, leaving that at 1189 dollars. The latest 11in iPad Pro is also 50 dollars off, leaving it at 749 shipped. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is still 250 dollars off from its original price, leaving it at 549 dollars shipped. We have more deals on Razer laptops, Apple Watches, Samsung Watches and more in the link in the description.Let’s move on to Carl Pei and Nothing as, which clearly does not stand for the amount of cash they hold, as there’s somewhat of a major surprise to discuss here. Just as a recap, back in December the company received $7M in funding and a couple of weeks ago, Carl Pei announced that his new company would be called “ Nothing ” and talked a little bit about their philosophy. Now, a new report from 9to5Google shows some resent filings at the UK Intellectual Property Office that reveal that Andy Rubin has sold his Essential Brand to Carl Pei’s Nothing Technologies Limited. The application was actually made back in November, with the process being completed on January 6th. Therefore, the trademarks, logo and the Essential Brand is now part of Nothing. We Essentially have Nothing here.. Get it? So far we still have no concrete information on what Nothing is planning on releasing with rumors hinting to wireless earbuds and even smart home technology but, the recent announcements claimed that we should expect it soon. If you think about it, they now have access to Ambient OS, and numerous patents Essential was working on so, let’s see what and when we get it.Let’s talk about Huawei for a second as, we’re currently due for a refresh of the company’s P Series. And of course, we know that they’re going through a lot of uncertainty at the moment as, even their SoC production is limited due to the restrictions. However, we have a new leak from a tipster on Twitter that claims that, the Huawei P50 Series is ready for mass production, as the final design is locked. The tweet claims that we’ll be getting 3 models like we did last year with the P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro+, all with a new design. Finally he claims that the Selling Points here will be the screen quality, some new ultra sensing camera system and the gaming capabilities. Now, according to another tipster, the P50 Series will go official somewhere around March 26th to March 28th. Last year we got this phone in April, but without Google Play services, who knows how this launch will go once again.Finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk Apple and their upcoming launches. And I know, it’s kind of early for the hottest news but it’s because we’ll be splitting it into 2 segments. Let’s start with the foldable iPhone as, we’ve been hearing a ton of feasible rumors lately. According to some research from a firm called Equal Ocean, the foldable iPhone will arrive with Apple Pencil support, though even if it says current models, we’re not sure if it’s Pencil 1 or 2. They also predict that it will arrive with the clamshell design like Prosser mentioned last week and it will feature a foldable OLED display between 7.3 and 7.6 inches. If you remember what we covered last week, Prosser claims that this foldable iPhone will come with several colorful and fun colorways, to market it to a younger audience. And guys we know, rumors for foldable iPhones have been going on for years now but, it looks like we’re finally getting somewhere with dates pointing on to 2023 or a little bit later. Let’s see where Samsung is by then with the Z Flip as well as by then it’ll be a pretty mature lineup.Finally, again, for the second hottest news today, let’s talk iPhone 12s .. Yes, make peace with the name, but it doesn’t sound like if this lineup will be bad at all. So far we’ve been hearing very consistent rumors that this will be an S year with the same camera design but with improved internals, a shorter notch, all paired with better internals. Now, we have a new report from Everything Apple Pro where he gives us more information on what to expect. First off he claims that the matte back of the phone will be getting refined, meaning the Pro models, saying they’ll have a slightly more grippy texturized back. This should make them more comfortable, kind of like the soft matte you get on the Pixel Series. Moving on to the front, he claims that we will finally be getting an always-on display thanks to the implementation of an LTPO panel, which also allows for variable 120hz. The Always-On Display will apparently have minimal customizability, kind of like a toned down lock screen. We even hear of an optical fingerprint scanner on the display instead of ultrasonic to keep the cost down, with the power button option maybe making it to a refresh of the SE. Finally, the video also mentions that we’ll be getting an improved camera with a better ultra wide lens, features like Portrait Video and more.