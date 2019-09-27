Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 with NO Notch gets Detailed?! (video)

Take nearly $500 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,300 shipped

Deals. Best Buy is currently offering the 2018 13in 8GB of RAM/256 GB of storage MacBook Pro for nearly $500 off. You can get it in silver for $1300 shipped, with the savings you can get some dongles for your new Mac.

Amazon Unveils Multiple New Echo Devices, Including HomePod and AirPods Competitors

Amazon executive promotes the company’s new Echo Buds … while wearing AirPods

Amazon just unveiled a lot of new products, including some AirPod competitors while one of their executives was wearing AirPods, slick huh. The products include a new Echo Studio which seems like a HomePod competitor, the Echo Buds, a new version of the Echo, a new Echo Dot, the Echo Show 8 and more. You can read the full list and prices in the description.

Colorful Pixel 4 ad matches previously leaked promo video

We have a new Google Pixel 4 ad posted by Evan Blass himself. If you remember a video ad leaked about a week ago and showed a colorful background, this image follows the same pattern with the phone laying down and the array of colors in the back. We see the Clearly White variant in its full glory.

OnePlus TV launches in India w/ Android TV, retractable soundbar, 55-inch QLED

OnePlus just announced the OnePlus TV, their 55in QLED smart TV exclusively to India for now. OnePlus says they did something special to the Quantum dots between the back LED panel and front LCD panel to make it brighter. In runs on Android TV with their own software. It comes in two variants, a standard and a Pro version. The only difference between the two is the soundbar, the standard costs $985 while the Pro goes up to $1400 for that soundbar.

OnePlus 7T goes official with upgraded specs The OnePlus 7T was just unveiled in India. The phone brings Android 10 out of the box, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 3 storage, a 6.55in OLED 90Hz display and triple cameras that are now capable of shooting 4K video, 2X optical zoom and a new Macro mode. It packs a 3800 mAh battery and 30W charging. It will be available on October 18 at OnePlus.com for $599.

Story of the day:

Rumor: Apple Has Prototyped a 6.7-Inch iPhone Without a Notch, Face ID Housed in Upper Bezel Instead

Apple reportedly just patented a 6.7in iPhone with no notch. The Face ID components are inside the top bezel jusOn today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible design changes for 2020 iPhones, the new camera in the Samsung Galaxy S11 and moret like what we get on the iPad Pro. This could make sense with yesterday’s design predictions. Ben Geskin already made a mock up of what the device would look like and it does look good.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow