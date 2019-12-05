Amazon discounts include the 13-inch MacBook Air, Sony and Samsung TVs

Deals. Amazon is still running strong on deals so today we’re trying to mix it up a little with different products. To start off, the previous generation MacBook Air is available for around $50 off starting at $952.49 for the i5 variant. Now, Amazon is bundling the Fire Stick TV 4K with an Echo Dot for $60 which is a $40 discount. Finally, we got some huge discounts on Samsung 4K TVs, the lowest one at 50-inch starts for $347.99.

Motorola One Hyper announced with cutting-edge camera system, pop-up selfie cam, huge battery

Motorola just launched the new Motorola One Hyper. It packs a Snapdragon 675, a 6.5in LCD display with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has a dual camera system at the back with a main 64MP sensor that outputs 16MP Quad Pixel images. Then you have an 8MP 118 degree ultra-wide lens. At the front you also get a 32MP camera that outputs 8MP Quad Pixel images. Other specs include a 4000 mAh battery with 45W charging, it retails for $399, it will also be available in Latin America and Europe.

Your latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is unexpectedly shutting down? You’re not alone

If you have an entry level 13in MacBook Pro that randomly shuts down, you’re not alone. Apple just posted a new support document, the troubleshooting steps involve making sure your battery is run down to below 90, quitting all open apps and letting it sleep and charge for 8 hours. After it charges they have to make sure they have the latest version of macOS, if you still have trouble after this then you should contact Apple. Follow the link below for the full support post.

We have new leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A91

We’ve been getting non stop leaks of the upcoming Galaxy S line-up. Ice Universe said that the design wasn’t accurate and that it was way better looking than the renders. But now we have some renders of a Galaxy A91 (which could be the S10 Lite) and it features the stove with 4 cameras at the back. We know Samsung likes to experiment with the A line up so this may be kind of the foot print for the S11’s design.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold will include a “Hideaway Hinge”

Samsung just trademarked something called ‘the Hideaway Hinge‘ which is a hinge hidden in the housing of the device that will be hardly visible at all. According to the patent’s description it can be used in both phones and tablets. It could be used on that clamshell foldable but won’t be as visible as the one in the RAZR.

Touch ID could make its way back to 2020 iPhones

We know that Qualcomm just announced their new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner and according to a new report, Apple is gearing up to use it. Apple has reportedly arranged a meeting with GIS to discuss the development of bringing Touch ID back. The report mentions that it will use Qualcomm’s new fingerprint scanner if it launches in 2020 or a new one if it gets delayed until 2021 or later. This information also lines up with reports from Ming Chi Kuo and Bloomberg.







