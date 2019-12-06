Today’s deals include products from Apple, Samsung, Sony and Google

Deals. B&H has got a special deal zone for the Holidays so make sure to check them out, some of our favorites start of with the latest MacBook Air which is $100 off leaving it at $999. Continuing with Apple, the Apple Watch Series 5 is $20 off leaving it at $409 shipped, the Google Home Mini is also available for $25 off leaving it at $25. Finally, the Sony Xperia 10 $50 off leaving it at $300 shipped.

Buy MacBook Air

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

Buy Google Home mini

Buy Sony Xperia 10

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Qualcomm announces World’s First 5G Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality XR Platform

Yes, today is day three of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit and it was all about XR, which is Qualcomm’s way of merging VR and AR and also Always connected PCs. On the XR side, this is a new 5G platform that supports 8K video at an insane 60 frames per second, and 4K at 120 frames per second. We’re talking sleeker designs, more cameras. It’s quite compelling.

As for the Always connected PC, the 8CX continues in the Premium tier but that other computers at lower price brackets should also get benefits. We now have the Snapdragon 8c for the mainstream market with support for 5G, AI, no fans and multi-day battery life, and then the 7c for the entry level, which even goes as far as to bring Wi-Fi 6, and fast data speeds for far less expensive computers. Looking forward to all of these.

OPPO Reno3 design and specs leaked via TENAA

OPPO’s VP leaked the design of the OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G but now we get some images of the non-pro variant. It features a 6.4in display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. It has a quad camera system at the back that consists of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP sensor and two 2MP sensors. OPPO confirmed the 5G variant is coming this month with the Snapdragon 765 5G, which means it’s coming soon.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite may launch in January

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders reveal headphone jack

We’ve been seeing CAD renders of the S10 Lite along with a bunch of leaks but now we have renders for a Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It looks like it could bring a display between 6.5 and 6.7in, an Exynos 9810, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a triple camera setup at the back. According to a new report, the S10 Lite and Note 10 should launch in India next January, the global launch date isn’t clear just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 may be able of recording videos at 8K

According to a report from XDA, the Samsung camera app reveals that the Galaxy S11 will bring both that 108MP camera we’ve been expecting as well as 8K video recording. The 8K video recording was recently confirmed by SamMobile’s sources. It makes sense as both the Snapdragon 865 and the Exynos 990 support 8K video recording.

Story of the day:

2020 could bring up to four iPhone 12 variants, and the iPhone SE 2

We got some pretty hot predictions from Ming Chi Kuo for the 2020 iPhones. According to Kuo, Apple will launch 5 iPhones next year. The iPhone SE 2 with the 4.7in LCD, the affordable iPhone 12 might come in 5.4in and 6.1in sizes, both rocking a dual camera. The premium variants will be a 6.1in variant for the 12 Pro and a 6.7in iPhone 12 Pro Max, both with triple cameras. All of these variants include 5G and OLED displays except for the iPhone SE 2. Kuo also included two predictions for 2021, an iPhone SE2 Plus and a premium iPhone with no ports.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow





