Deals. Yes, the Galaxy S20 5G is still $170 off, which leaves the 128GB variant for $979 but, you still get the Galaxy Buds+ for free. The brand new Galaxy Watch 3 is also $64 off, leaving it at $365 shipped for the 45mm variant. Finally, The Razer Blade Pro 17 is $200 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 variant for $2400. We have more deals on iPads, Galaxy Watches and gaming peripherals in the links in the description.
Richard Yu talks about when we can expect a HUAWEI HarmonyOS smartphone

It’s been over a year since the last time we talked about Harmony OS. In case you don’t remember, Huawei was banned by the US over a year ago which is the reason why new Huawei phones don’t bring Google Play Services. Well, during all the drama Huawei said that they would be making their own OS which was 60% faster than Android amongst other things. They actually unveiled the first version at their Developer Conference but, it was far from a finished product. Well, according to a new rumor that sites Richard Yu, Huawei will be unveiling Harmony OS 2.0 at this year’s Huawei Developer’s Conference and we should see the first smartphone rocking it by 2021. Apparently there’s already smartphones supporting it but it will also support PCs, tablets and other IoT products.

POCO X3 NFC brings a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 732G SoC on a €200 budget

There’s been several leaks of POCO’s upcoming smartphone but now it’s finally official. The company had a livestream for their event today where they announced the new POCO X3 NFC. It features a 6.67in FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a punch hole at the center which houses a 20MP selfie camera. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 732G, 6GB of RAM, either 64 or 128GB of storage and a crazy 5160 mAh battery. At the back you get a quad camera array on a… interesting module. It consists of a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra wide with a 119 degree field of view, and of course my favorites, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It will have an introductory price of €199 and later on it will be sold for €229 and it’s available globally as of tomorrow.

Epic Games asks court to force Apple put Fortnite back on the App Store

Even if the lawsuit was still going on, we thought that the whole Epic vs Apple feud was over once Apple decided to terminate Epic Games but, apparently that’s not the case. Epic Games has reportedly filed a preliminary injunction that would put Fortnite back on the App Store, and would give them access to their developer account. The filing mentions that Epic Games challenged Apple because “it was the right thing to do” and they were “in a better position than other companies to be able to weather the storm”. They also described Apple as “monopolist” that maintain their position by “explicitly prohibiting competitive entry”. Finally, the company added that they could suffer “serious harm” if Fortnite isn’t back on the App Store claiming that 60% of their users have declined since they took the game out of the App Store. Again, these are some bold claims by Epic but, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be winning here, and 60% of the people probably just stopped playing the game and obviously not ditching their iPhone and iPads.

We might not get a OnePlus 8T Pro this year, and it actually makes sense

OnePlus Clover was spotted on Geekbench with a different processor

We know that OnePlus compromised to giving us more Nord-branded devices in the future and now, a OnePlus “Clover” just went through Geekbench, rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and 4GB of RAM. This new OnePlus Clover should bring a 6.52in HD+ Display, 64GB of storage along with the Snapdragon 460 and the 4GB of RAM from the benchmark. We should also expect a crazy 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as well as a triple camera array that consists of a 13MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors. Moving on, last week we started getting some rumors of the OnePlus “T” model for this year and, yeah it looks like it’s going to be a single model. It’ll bring some internal changes like the upgrade to 120Hz, the Snapdragon 865+ and a better camera setup. We also know that it’s codenamed Kebab, but according to Max J on Twitter, Kebab 2 isn’t coming, meaning that we won’t be getting a OnePlus 8T Pro. This kinda makes sense considering that the only “Pro” upgrade this year would be the Snapdragon 865+ and last year, the 7T Pro was the McLaren Edition so we didn’t exactly get a stand-along 7T Pro.

Story of the day:

6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 12 Pro could launch before other iPhone 12 models

We could see the new Apple Watch Series 6 and more Apple products soon

Finally, let’s talk about Apple and their crazy staggered and confusing launches for the rest of this year. Let’s start off with a new Supply Chain report that claims that ASE Tech is packaging core chips for at least two new Apple Watch models and they will also be adding this technology to the third gen AirPods. Earlier this week, a Mark Gurman report claimed that Apple would launch the Series 6 as well as a replacement for the Series 3 which will compete with lower-cost fitness trackers like Fitbits. Speaking of the Apple Watch, a Jon Prosser tweet from Saturday claims that Apple’s press release is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8th at 9:00AM EST. However, he does say that the date isn’t 100% locked in until the press is briefed. According to previous tweets from Prosser we should expect the new Apple Watch and an iPad, but Marc Gurman claims that this will only be used to announce the date for the official iPhone September Event, even if we’re expecting it on October. Finally, we’ve heard conflicting rumors over how we’d be getting this year’s iPhones. The most logical one seems to be, getting the regular 12’s first and the Pros later. However, a new report from DigiTimes goes back and reaffirms their old claims that we’d be getting the 6.1in iPhone 12 and the 6.1in 12 Pro first, and then we’d get the 5.4in 12 and the 6.7in 12 Pro Max. According to Prosser’s leaks we should expect these in October but, if Marc Gurman is right, we’ll be getting the official date tomorrow.
