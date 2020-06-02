You won’t believe all the deals that are available today from Apple, Samsung, LG and more

Deals. We have a bunch of deals to start the month of the June. Let’s start off with the latest 13in MacBook Pro which is $200 off on Amazon and Best Buy. This means you can get it for as low as $1099 for the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage variant. You can get other prices depending on the configuration. Amazon also has the Samsung Galaxy S10, bundled with the 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $999, you can also get it for $850 if you go for the 40mm variant. The LG G8 ThinQ is $350 off, leaving it at $400 shipped. We have more deals on the Google Pixel Slate, iPads, Apple Watches, Sony headphones and more in the links in the description.
Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro Amazon

Sony postpones PlayStation 5 event on June 4 due to ongoing unrest

Last week we covered how Sony would be hosting an event on June 4th to showcase their newest game titles for the upcoming PS5 but it looks like that won’t be the case. The company just announced that they will be postponing their event as they feel that right now is not a time to celebrate and that more important voices should be heard at the moment. The company hasn’t revealed when the event will happen but, we’ll keep you posted. Bravo Sony. Thank you for taking a stand.

Android 11 leak shows a redesigned power button menu, controls for smart devices

Google delays Android 11 Beta Launch Show event scheduled for June 3

Now, even if Google just postponed their Android 11 Developers Preview Event that was happening on June 3rd, we have some Android 11 leaks. The event was postponed indefinitely due to the protests and the situation in the US but they claim the full Android 11 launch won’t be delayed. These new leaks come from Twitter and they basically show us the Power Button menu where we see 5 controls like Emergency, Power Off, Restart, Screenshot as well as a new Quick Controls menu which shows your smart devices and wallet access. The leak also shows that we will be getting a UI redesign at least in things like these. Google, also thank you for taking a stand.

if your iPhone runs on iOS 13, it could also get the new iOS 14 update

For those of you battling a tough economy, holding on to your device a bit longer is always a welcome relief, and you know Apple does that best. We have a new leak of which devices will be getting iOS 14 this year. We should take this with a grain of salt as this source doesn’t have the greatest track record but, according to them some inside sources claim that all devices running iOS 13 will be able to run iOS 14. This means that if you still have an iPhone 6s or iPod Touch7th gen or later, you’ll be able to get the update. They didn’t provide any information on iPads but we’re hoping it’ll be the same case if this actually happens.

Galaxy Note 20 might be able to pack a battery as big as the Galaxy Note 20+

I think one of the biggest deterrents of the small Galaxy Note 20 was that you weren’t getting a Galaxy Note Quality battery, and it looks like Samsung noticed. Apparently the company doesn’t want to cheap out on the batteries for the Galaxy Note 20 line. It just went through China’s 3C Certification and it shows that the regular Galaxy Note 20 will bring a 4300 mAh battery that’s rated at 4170 mAh. As a reference, last year’s Note 10 brought a 3500 mAh battery while the Note 10+ brought a 4300 mAh battery. According to another leak we got last week, the Note 20+ will bring a 4500 mAh battery so Samsung is closing that gap between the two variants.

Story of the day:

New images of alleged iPhone 12 dummy units suggest some changes

iPhone 12 allegedly begins mass production in 3Q20 with October launch in sight

And finally the hottest news today has to do with iPhones, and the fact that things might not be so bad for the launch timing, nor components. According to a new DigiTimes report, this year’s iPhones won’t get the regular September launch and we’ll have to wait until October, which switches things from the November we had heard. Due to the travel bans Apple hasn’t been able to send enough engineers to China which has delayed the production. DigiTimes also claims that the 6.1in iPhone will start production earlier than the rest. This is the iPhone that will allegedly bring the LG and BOE displays. The report suggests that this may happen to make sure that these panels meet the quality standards as LG display has had issues in the past. The Samsung displays on the other 3 are also easier to manufacture as they eliminate a separate touch layer. We also have some dummies of the iPhone 12 line up from MacOtakara which show the 4 designs but these don’t show the smaller notch that we’re expecting. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 will SKIP USB-C for a Reason? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about rumors about the design and features of the upcoming iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ certifications and more
Realme Buds Air Neo
Realme Buds Air Neo confirmed by the company, launches on May 25
These are likely to lack wireless charging support.
Pixel 3a Pixel 3a XL
We have a massive selection of Memorial Day deals for you
We start getting several Memorial Day deals which include the Google Pixel 3a, the Pixel 3a XL, Smart TVs, gaming monitors and more