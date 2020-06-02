- 5G,
- Amazon,
- Android 11,
- Android 11 Beta Launch Show,
- Android 11 Power Button Menu,
- Apple,
- Apple Watch Series 5,
- B&H Photo Video,
- Best Buy,
- Daily,
- Daily Tech,
- Daily Tech News,
- Deals,
- Digitimes,
- discounts,
- Dummies,
- Galaxy A20,
- Galaxy Note 20,
- Galaxy Note 20 Plus,
- Galaxy Watch Active2,
- Google,
- Google Pixel Slate,
- Headphones,
- iOS 13,
- iOS 14,
- iPad,
- iPadOS 13,
- iPadOS 14,
- iPhone,
- iPhone 11,
- iPhone 11 Pro,
- iPhone 11 Pro Max,
- iPhone 12,
- iPhone 6s,
- iPhone 6s Plus,
- iPhone 7,
- iPhone 7 Plus,
- iPhone 8,
- iPhone 8 Plus,
- iPhone Dummies,
- iPhone SE,
- iPhone SE 2016,
- iPhone SE 2020,
- iPhone X,
- iPhone XR iPhone XS Max,
- iPhone Xs,
- iPhone XS Max,
- iPod touch,
- Jaime Rivera,
- Leaks,
- LG,
- LG G8 ThinQ,
- MacBook Pro,
- Macotakara,
- News,
- PlayStation 5,
- Pocketnow Daily,
- PS5,
- qualcomm,
- Rumors,
- Samsung,
- Samsung Galaxy S10,
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e,
- SIM tray,
- Smart TV,
- software,
- Sony
You May Also Like
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about rumors about the design and features of the upcoming iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ certifications and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 27 May 2020
- 01:55EDT
These are likely to lack wireless charging support.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 21 May 2020
- 05:00EDT
We start getting several Memorial Day deals which include the Google Pixel 3a, the Pixel 3a XL, Smart TVs, gaming monitors and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 22 May 2020
- 16:00EDT