Great deals on Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3a and the Sony Xperia 10 on Amazon

Deals. For those of you looking for good Android phones, Amazon currently has deals on the Google Pixel 3a and even the Google Pixel 4. The 3a is currently $46 off leaving it at $353 for the 64GB variant. Moving on to the Pixel 4 you can get it for $104 off, leaving the 64GB variant at $694 shipped. The Sony Xperia 10 is also $90 off leaving it at $259 shipped. We also have deals for the Plus variants of these phones, all in the links in the description.

While OnePlus is working on 120Hz displays, nubia is testing 144Hz

Nubia’s co-founder Ni Fei just posted a new picture on Weibo that shows that the company is working on a device with a 144Hz display. The screen shot shows a toggle that ranges from 60Hz all the way up to 144Hz also showing 90 and 120Hz. The technology could come in a Red Magic Device that may also bring 5G according to the Weibo post.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

Ice Universe just posted a new picture of a leaked banner that shows the name Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Now, we’re expecting the Galaxy Fold 2 to be called Bloom and be a clamshell foldable. This may be a totally different device as the Z hints for a device that folds in two different locations. We do know that Samsung is shifting names like in the case of the Galaxy S20 so it may just be a new name for the Fold 2 which we will see in a couple of weeks.

OnePlus has announced its Deep Dive 120Hz Fluid Display

OnePlus showed us the Concept One at CES last week but the company is not stopping there. They sent out press invitations for an event in Shenzhen that happened today on display technology. The company confirmed at the event that their next smartphone will bring a 120Hz Fluid Display. This new display has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a much longer lifetime. They also raised the touch sampling rate to a crazy 240Hz for a smoother experience.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ leaks in real life pictures, flaunts quad-cameras

We have some IRL leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G recovered by XDA Developers. The phone shows a quad camera system at the back on the stove along with a ToF sensor. At the front we see the centered punch hole with very minimal bezels and of course a smaller chin, oh yeah and no Bixby button. The S20+ is basically the regular S20 now as they got rid of the E variant and added an Ultra variant according to the leaks. On the insides we are expecting a Snapdragon 865 or an Exynos 990 with both LTE and 5G variants.

Story of the day:

2020 iPhones will launch in fall, and they will support faster mmWave 5G

A report earlier this month claimed that the new iPhones would only support sub 6GHz 5G which is still 5G but it is closer to LTE. A new report from Ming Chi Kuo claims that the new iPhones will support ‘true’ 5G which means mmWave 5G as well. He believes that some models will still only bring sub 6GHz 5G, most likely the cheaper variants and the premium variants will bring both mmWave and sub 6GHz. The components for the premium iPhones with both 5G technologies are apparently shipping as expected but there is a possibility for it to come out later until Q4. We are also expecting 4 iPhone variants so it would make sense for two to bring only sub 6GHz and two with both mmWave and sub 6GHz.







