Deals. Memorial Day weekend is over now but you know that won’t stop us from bringing you more Apple deals. B&H currently has the 2018 1-inch iPad Pro for $250 off, leaving the Wi-Fi only, 256GB of storage variant for $799. If you’re looking for a mid-ranger, Amazon has the Moto Z4 with the 360 camera mod for $100 off, leaving it at $400 shipped. Acer’s 49in curved monitor is also $200 off which means you can get it for as low as $700. We have more deals on Soundbars, portable SSDs and more in the links in the description.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sony’s new ZV-1 compact camera is tailor-made for video content creators

And for those of you that ask us for recommendations on gear for your YouTube channel, it seems Sony finally launched a camera worth considering. The company been teasing a new compact camera for a while now and it’s finally out. The new ZV-1 is a compact 4K camera aimed at content creators. It features a 20.1MP 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with a Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T-Lens, pretty much matching lots of specs with the latest RX100. It has three built-in mics for better voice capture and SteadyShot for blur-free imagery. It brings a bunch of features from the Alpha line up for $799 but you can actually get it for $749 until June 28. It also comes with a vlogger kit which costs $149, but you can get for $50 until June 28.

OnePlus may once again deliver budget-friendly smartphones

We’re aware that OnePlus phones have gotten more expensive over the years but things might change, sort of. Pete Lau just went on an interview where he said that the company is going back to its roots and will be coming with a “more affordable product offering”. He didn’t mention any names but he was most likely talking about the OnePlus Z which we’re expecting to launch some time in July. Pete did say that the new product is coming soon and that it will still remain up to the OnePlus standard which means it will have a premium build. He also said that they have an announcement for India coming soon which could hint to this product being an exclusive for India but we’re not sure yet. So yeah, a successor to the OnePlus X finally.

Microsoft Surface Duo could come with advanced Stylus support

Recently we got some leaked specs for the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo and now we have a new feature. According to Windows Latest, the Duo will bring advanced stylus integration and features that would better match the overall usual experience you find in other Surface devices. Apparently this custom version Android has been programmed to enable touch input from the user’s fingers and the stylus at the same time. The feature is also supposed to work seamlessly on both displays at the same time. The Surface Pen also recognizes different pressure levels so Microsoft is working on bringing this feature to the Duo. The device is also expected to bring other signature features from Surface Laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ appears in 3C certification database

The Galaxy Note 20+ just went through a 3C certification which reveals some more specs and more accurate details. First off we know that the phone will bring 5G and it brings a 6.87in Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to bring the gargantuan camera hump with an 108MP main sensor and a 64MP telephoto but, this certification does not include the periscope lens we saw in the CAD renders. The certification also shows claims the 4500 mAh battery with 25W wireless charging that we also covered.

Story of the day:

iPhone 12 to arrive with Lightning, while 2021 iPhone may ditch ports altogether

Samsung may provide almost 80% of the iPhone 12’s OLED displays

And finally the hottest news today have to do with iPhone 12, as a lot of things start falling into place, though bare with me as we have two separate news on the topic. Let’s start off with a new DigiTimes report that claims that 80% of the iPhone 12 lineup’s displays will be coming from Samsung. This goes along with the report we covered last week which said that only the iPhone 12 Max which is the iPhone 11’s successor would bring a BOE or an LG display. Moving on, we’ve been hearing rumors of an iPhone with a USB-C port for a long time now but it looks like that won’t be a the case. There’s a new leak on Twitter from a guy I hadn’t seen, but that Apple Insider considers reliable. The leak claims that the iPhone 12 will still bring a Lightning Port but because Apple is planning to go port-less, sort of. It seems we’ll be moving to a smart connector for the iPhone 13 sort of like Magsafe, or the pins we’ve seen on iPads. Now, it’s not the first time that we’ve heard rumors of a port-less iPhone but we’re also hearing that Apple will be removing the wired Lightning EarPods from the iPhone 12’s box as a way to prepare for a wireless future, which might hint to them moving on from Lightning Cables after this iPhone. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
