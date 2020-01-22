Amazon has great discounts on the Galaxy Note 10+ and other flagships

Deals. We have a lot of deals on Amazon for Android smartphones to get a break from Apple deals. Starting off with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus which is $200 off leaving it at $900 for the 256GB variant. The Google Pixel 4 is also $107 off leaving it at $692 for the 64GB variant. The LG G8 ThinQ which initially launched at $850 is currently available for $600. Finally, the Sony Xperia 10 is just $258 which is a good $92 discount.

Qualcomm announces three new chips for 4G smartphones

We know Qualcomm is hard at work with 5G, we know that 4G isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The company just announced three new 4G chips which are the Snapdragon 440, 662, and the 720G which is a gaming chip. The chips were announced in India but Qualcomm says they will even get to the US and other markets. You can check out the specs for each chip in the link in the description.

Huawei will give us a $150 5G smartphone in a not so distant future

Moving on to 5G, Huawei is apparently planning to launch a 5G phone with a $150 price tag by the end of this year or early next year. Currently the cheapest 5G phone goes on for $290 and is made possible by MediaTek and the new cheaper Qualcomm processors. We still don’t know what kind of processor this phone will bring or if it will bring Android services depending on the status of the trade deal by then.

According to a new Fandroid report which cites several sources, the Samsung Galaxy S20 line up will be available until March 13th with pre-orders going live right after the event on February 11th. A new Max Weinbach leak also claims that the price tags will be €900-1000 for the S20 5G, €1050-1100 for the S20+ 5G and €1300 for the S20 5G Ultra which is not as bad considering the leaked specs. The leak also claims that the price tag for the Z Flip is supposed to be €1400 but he expects that to change before it launches. He also mentions that the LTE variants of these phones will be around €100 cheaper than the 5G variants.

Is this the upcoming OPPO Find X2, with dual-44MP selfie cameras?

A new image that was posted to Twitter by MrWhoseTheBoss and is allegedly the OPPO Find X 2. The interesting thing is that it has a dual punch hole that reportedly has 2 44MP cameras. We also have some leaks from a Chinese tipster that claims that the Find X 2 will bring Sony’s new IMX708 sensor which is capable of outputting 48MP images though it doesn’t disclose if it will use it for the selfie camera or not.

Story of the day:

New 6.7-inch iPhone 12 could have larger camera sensors

We are expecting Apple to drop 4 new iPhones this fall, including a 5.4in model, two 6.1in models and one 6.7in model. MacOtakara is now giving us more details on each model. The report claims that all of them will have OLED displays and Face ID. The 6.7in model will be 10% thinner and a little taller than the current 11 Pro Max and will bring a triple camera system but with larger sensors. The 5.4in iPhone and one of the 6.1in will bring a dual camera system like the iPhone 11 and the other 6.1in will become the Pro variant.







