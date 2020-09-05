https://youtu.be/evLqLxCugQk
You May Also Like
POCO is yet to officially tease the debut of its next smartphone, so process these early leaks with a good dose of skepticism.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 24 August 2020
- 10:47EDT
You get a 120Hz OLED display with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 865 inside, and triple 12MP rear cameras that can record 4K HDR videos at 120fps.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 27 August 2020
- 19:38EDT
Microsoft is serious about its Android app development.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 25 August 2020
- 00:59EDT