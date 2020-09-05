We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.
Apple’s iPad Pro, iPad mini iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

Deals. Best Buy is back at it again, they just added a full list of Apple sales for Labor Day. For example, the iPad Pros are $100 off, meaning you can get the 2018 12.9in variant for $999, this is the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Moving on, the iPad Mini is $50 off, meaning it starts at $350. The 16in MacBook Pro is up to $300 off, meaning the entry level variant with the Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD starts for $1650. Finally, the Galaxy S20 deals we covered yesterday which include the Galaxy Buds+ are still live, for example the Galaxy S20+ 5G is $979 with the Buds+ included. We have more deals on Marshall’s speakers, Nintendo Switch Cases and more.
MediaTek unveils Dimensity 1000C 5G chip, goes inside T-Mobile LG Velvet

Recently, MediaTek has been pushing their Dimensity line for 5G SoCs but, it hasn’t really made it outside of the Chinese market. Well, the company just released the Dimensity 1000C and according to them, it is “developed and tailored” for the US market. It’s an octa-core chip, powered by their Mali G57 GPU and it supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It allows for both 5G and Dual SIM 5G, 120Hz displays, and HDR10+ standard. Some of the other feature’s their focusing on include AV1 HDR streaming on Netflix, AV1 video streaming on YouTube and they’re working on Twitch support. It’ll be available on the T-Mobile Variant for the LG Velvet.

Motorola has teased the upcoming Moto RAZR 5G in a new poster

Motorola announced that we would be getting the Moto RAZR on September 9th but, they also announced that they would be hosting a separate event for the Chinese market on September 10th. Well, speaking on that Chinese Event, they just posted a new teaser that shows off the phone. The poster was posted to Weibo, and it has the date 9/10 written down with 7 different RAZRs. Now, this poster doesn’t really show much other than the chin of the phone and the displays which are lit up but, it also looks like there’s no new surprises here. We’re expecting the RAZR 5G to bring the Snapdragon 765G, a 2800 mAh battery and a 48MP main camera. We’ll keep you posted if we get more leaks before the launch date.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leak reveals all key specs, separate 4G and 5G variants

We have more leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, S20 FE or, whatever the actual name for this thing is going to be. Now, a new report from WinFuture gives us, pretty much everything there is to know when it comes to specs and even some renders of the phone. It’ll apparently be powered by the Exynos 990 for the LTE variant, and by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 for the 5G model. It has a similar design to the Galaxy S20, a 6.5in FHD+ display running at 120Hz, 8GB of RAM ,128GB of storage and a 4500 mAh battery. It will also bring a triple camera array at the back that consists of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle, and a 12MP telephoto that offers 3x optical zoom as well as a 32MP selfie shooter. It might come in Blue, Green, Lavender, Orange, Red and White color variants according to this renders and we should expect it to be announced by the end of this month, with it being available in October.

OnePlus 8T leak reveals almost everything about the upcoming phone

A couple of days ago we got a render that allegedly belonged to the OnePlus 8T but, it didn’t really show anything. But, according to these new leaks, OnePlus will give us a similar design but they’ll really focus on the internals. Just keep in mind that this is the 8T and not the 8T Pro so we should compare it to the regular OnePlus 8. Apparently, it’s codenamed “Kebab” and it’ll rock a 6.55in AMOLED display running at 120Hz instead of the 90Hz we got with the 8. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but we’ll probably get other variants with more RAM and more storage considering this is OnePlus. Now, when it comes to the cameras, we’ll reportedly get a 48MP main sensor but this will be an upgraded and different sensor than the one on the OnePlus 8, it also brings a 16MP wide-angle lens, and my favorites, a 5MP macro and a 2MP portrait lens. The launch should happen some time in the following months and, we don’t have word on the battery, charging capabilities and price tag just yet.

Story of the day:

iPhone 12 Pro leaks reveal camera layout with LiDAR sensor and new color variant

There’s been multiple reports from trusted sources like Ming Chi Kuo, saying that we’d be getting mmWave 5G iPhone 12 models, at least on the Pros. And, we also know that these variants are the cause of some of the delays. Now, we have a conflicting report from Fast Company where they claim that only one iPhone 12 Pro Max variant will support mmWave 5G. The report mentions that “only the largest phone in the line has enough room inside for the special antenna design required for mmWave and the larger battery needed to accommodate the significant power drive from this type of 5G. They also said that only the Pro Max in the US, Korea and Japan will support mmWave 5G”. The other variant for the 12 Pro Max will only support sub 6GHz as other countries aren’t ready for mmWave just yet. This also means that the 12 Pro Max will most likely get a price hike, at least in these countries, even if Apple is removing the accessories from the box. We’ll see what we get.
