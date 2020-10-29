Google Pixel 4a, iPads and more devices are on sale todayThe official news today begin with deals as per usual, cause even installment plans actually make sense right now. For example the Google Pixel 4a is currently available for a $5 a month on Verizon. Of course there’s specific restrictions but, you’ll be getting an Unlimited Plan and you’ll end up paying $128 for the 128GB variant. I know international kids, don’t laugh about how expensive plans are in the US. Moving on to B&H, the LG G8 ThinQ is currently $450 off, leaving it at $500 from it’s original price tag. Moving on to Amazon, we have your daily dose of Apple deals, for example the latest 11in iPad Pro is $50 off, leaving the 128GB of storage variant for $750. The Apple Watch Series 5 is also $79 off, leaving the 44mm variant for $350. We have more deals on Apple products, Razer peripherals. Jabra earbuds and more in the links in the description.
Now let’s move on to official news, and particularly for one of the companies that continues to have my favorite approach to action cams and that keeps 360 degree video alive. Insta360 just launched their new One X2. This is a pocket camera designed to replace a multi-cam setup to give you ultra wide video, panoramas, and of course, 360 degree video. It brings several changes from the original model, like a new 1630 mAh battery which let’s you shoot for up to 80 minutes, a new HD touch screen to preview your shot and that also includes 360 degree video, It’s also water resistant up to 33 feet with no case and it brings four microphones. The camera also brings improved performance, and their new AI tech let’s you change focus and other things while editing it, which you couldn’t do before. It’s currently available for $430 in Adorama and B&H. Really the only thing I’m curious about is if you still need to use their software to be able to edit their videos, cause that’s the only thing I still struggle with.