Apple’s MacBook Air, previous generation iPad Pro and more devices are on sale today
The official news today begin with deals, and surely Prime Day ended last night, but it seems the madness is not necessarily over as there are some more deals left. The MacBook Air is currently $150 off, this leaves the entry level, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for $850. If no worries, even if specs are decent, those of you wanting more storage will also find a good deal for that in the links. It’s a checkout discount so, first read $50 and then you’ll get the extra hundred. The 2017, 10.5in iPad Pro is $299 off, leaving the Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB variant for $480 shipped. Finally, he Galaxy S20+ is $203 off, leaving the 128GB of storage variant for $997. We also have deals on the Exynos Galaxy Note 20, Marshall Headphones, the iPad Mini and more in the links in the description.