Deals. The Google Pixel 4a might be coming soon so, today we have some deals on the Pixel 3a. B&H currently has the Pixel 3a XL for $130 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $349 shipped. Moving on to Amazon for those of you gamers, ASUS’s ROG Strix 27in 144Hz monitor is $50 off, leaving it at $282. We also have deals on Vizio TVs and more in the links in the description. Buy Google Pixel 3a XL Buy VIZIO P-Series Quantum Smart TV Buy ASUS ROG Strix 27” Curved Gaming Monitor

LG Velvet live shots leaked online ahead of May 7 launch

It looks like the LG Velvet is running into Pixel territory with the amount of leaks we’re getting. We have some new images of the Aurora White and Aurora Grey color variants as well as the internals of the phone. We get a closer IRL look at the 6.8in display and the triple cameras at the back. On the insides we get to see what the Dbrand Teardown skin would look like, leaving literally nothing to the imagination.

HTC Desire 20 Pro leaked schematic shows four rear cameras and a punch hole display

Do you guys remember HTC? Well, a couple of months ago the company changed CEOs and the new one promised a comeback into the flagship territory. We have some new schematics for a new phone called the Desire 20 Pro from Evan Blass. The description of the phone is a mix of the OnePlus 8 from the front and the Xiaomi Mi 10 on the back. The phone has a triple camera system at the back and a punch hole on the top left corner of the display. It passed through Geekbench, packing 6GB of RAM and running Android 10 but the rest of the specs are still a mystery.

OnePlus Z leaked hands-on photo suggests a flat punch-hole display

We’ve been getting more and more leaks of the OnePlus Z or 8 Lite lately. Now we have a full hands on image of what seems to be the OnePlus Z with the centered punch hole and the thicker bezels. The image is also shows the settings screen to set your fingerprint on the fingerprint scanner under the display. We could be getting this phone in July with a 6.4in display 90Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor, a 4000 mAh battery and up to 256GB of storage.

Could this be our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20?

Samsung recently released an ad for the new Wind-Free Air Conditioners which shows a phone that kind of looks like the Note 2020. Now, Samsung usually does this for concept smartphones but this phone looks like the mold we got for the Note 20 this month. What’s impressive is that this phone does not have a punch hole and no selfie camera so this could possibly be Samsung’s first phone with a camera under the display which some rumors pointed to it coming some time in 2020. Samsung also confirmed that both the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Note 20 are on track to happen on the second half of 2020.

iPhone 12 leak: Four models in 2020, price starts at $649

For the longest time we've been hearing that we'll be getting 4 new iPhones this year, two iPhone 12 variants and two iPhone 12 Pro variants, all with 5G and OLED displays. We have a new report that claims the sizes, cameras and prices. Starting off, the smaller 5.4in iPhone 12 will bring 2 cameras, OLED display and 5G starting at $649, the bigger 6.1in iPhone 12 will bring the same for $749. Moving on to the Pros, the 6.1in Pro will bring 3 cameras and the LiDAR sensor starting at $999 and finally, the larger 6.7in Pro will bring these same specs but for $1099. Other rumors also hint to these phones bringing 120Hz displays with a Pro Motion feature, 10-15% louder speakers and hopefully an USB Type C port.
