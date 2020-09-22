Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Apple’s iPad mini and more devices on sale
The official news today begin with Deals, and these are actually kind of great considering these are relatively new products. Let’s start today off with the Galaxy S20 Series. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently $250 off at Amazon, leaving the entry level variant for $1150. We also have deals on the regular S20 and S20+ but let’s move on to the Note. The Note 20 Ultra is $200 off, that leaves the entry level variant for $1099 and the regular Note 20 is also getting a discount. The latest iPad Mini is $50 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $350 shipped. Finally, the Galaxy Buds+ are $20 off, which leaves them at $130 shipped. We have more deals on other Samsung phones, Apple Watch, the Sega Genesis Mini and more.
New hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leaves nothing to the imagination
And since we started with Samsung, let’s continue since the amount of leaks for the Galaxy S20 FE has honestly been impressive. We don’t have an official date for it but we are expecting a separate Galaxy Unpacked Event for this phone happening on September 23rd. Now, we got a full 6 minute hands on video of the device on YouTube showing us, everything. He showed off the new design with the flat display and the thicker bezels, as well as the triple camera array at the back. It’ll run on One UI 2.5, meaning still Android 10, it’ll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4500 mAh battery. When It comes to the hardware, not everything will be fun and games though, as it will be made if plastic. That said, it reportedly will practically bring the same camera module as the Galaxy S20+, meaning a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Finally, he mentioned that we should expect it to cost around $699 or $750. So far, I mean, how many more leaks do we need? I am bummed out about the plastic, so let’s hope the price is right this time.