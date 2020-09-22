We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Apple’s iPad mini and more devices on sale

The official news today begin with Deals, and these are actually kind of great considering these are relatively new products. Let’s start today off with the Galaxy S20 Series. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently $250 off at Amazon, leaving the entry level variant for $1150. We also have deals on the regular S20 and S20+ but let’s move on to the Note. The Note 20 Ultra is $200 off, that leaves the entry level variant for $1099 and the regular Note 20 is also getting a discount. The latest iPad Mini is $50 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $350 shipped. Finally, the Galaxy Buds+ are $20 off, which leaves them at $130 shipped. We have more deals on other Samsung phones, Apple Watch, the Sega Genesis Mini and more.
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20

New hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leaves nothing to the imagination

And since we started with Samsung, let’s continue since the amount of leaks for the Galaxy S20 FE has honestly been impressive. We don’t have an official date for it but we are expecting a separate Galaxy Unpacked Event for this phone happening on September 23rd. Now, we got a full 6 minute hands on video of the device on YouTube showing us, everything. He showed off the new design with the flat display and the thicker bezels, as well as the triple camera array at the back. It’ll run on One UI 2.5, meaning still Android 10, it’ll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4500 mAh battery. When It comes to the hardware, not everything will be fun and games though, as it will be made if plastic. That said, it reportedly will practically bring the same camera module as the Galaxy S20+, meaning a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Finally, he mentioned that we should expect it to cost around $699 or $750. So far, I mean, how many more leaks do we need? I am bummed out about the plastic, so let’s hope the price is right this time.

Upcoming Chromecast with Google TV has also appeared in new renders

Google Nest Audio speakers have been leaked in new renders

Speaking of things we’re getting close to, Google is having their Pixel Event on September 30th and of course, we usually get more hardware than just the Pixel. We have some new renders of their new dongle Sabrina, and of the next Nest smart speakers. Starting with Sabrina, we get to see a white color variant and the remote of the device which we hadn’t seen before. It has a wheel at the top to control the media, a Google Assistant button and a dedicated Netflix button as well. We had pretty much seen the dongle already but, as a recap, it has a cord with an HDMI cable and a USB-C port at the bottom. Moving on to the Nest speaker these renders come from the same source and Google has actually confirmed that this will be the final design. It’s a tall speaker with a slim design that helps it fit in tight spots. If you remember we also had a Google ad that got leaked for this speaker from the guys over at 9to5Google so this is pretty much what we’re getting. We’ll see what else we get next week as I think the Pixel 4a is a good indication that this might be cool.

TikTok avoids ban and closes deal with Oracle and Walmart

Last week we covered how, TikTok was pretty much banned already as they did not want to sell, and their ban would apparently go in effect along with the WeChat one on Sunday, instead of November 12 like we thought. Well…. That didn’t happen. According to a new report from Bloomberg, TikTok has reached a deal with both Oracle and Walmart and it was approved by the president of the US. This new deal will establish a new company called TikTok Global which will obviously be headquartered in the US and according to the report, it will create 25,000 new jobs apart from the ones that are already employed. And, Oracle will be responsible for storing user data in order to protect the user’s privacy. Apparently the deal was reached just hours before the US Department of Commerce was set to ban TikTok and the current ban was delayed a week after the POTUS gave his initial approval of the proposal. WeChat actually avoided the ban as well, at least for now, as WeChat users filed a lawsuit. So, we’ll keep you posted once TikTok Global happens and to see what WeChat’s next step forward is. This section should seriously have episodes like a Soap Opera.

OnePlus 8T 5G launch date is October 14

Now let’s talk OnePlus as there’s been a lot of leaks and rumors for the OnePlus 8T and it’s launch date. Everything pointed to an October 14th date and the company just made it official. They’ll be hosting an event on the 14th which will happen at 10AM ET for the OnePlus 8T 5G as, we’re reportedly not getting a Pro variant this year. We’re expecting this phone to bring a 6.55in FHD+ display, but it’s not curved like the one on the regular 8 and it will run at 120Hz. It’ll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the entry level variant. We’ll be getting a new camera array in a stove because, that’s a thing now. It’ll rock a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra wide, and the almighty 5MP macro lens and 2MP portrait camera, LoL. Other specs include a 16MP selfie shooter, a 4800 mAh battery with 65W charger and Android 11 out of the box. However, again the Pro is pretty much ruled out, but the company is teasing something “Ultra”. They posted another teaser that repeats the words, “Ultra Stops at Nothing” and in one of the frames we see the corner of a phone with no punch hole. This could mean that they will ditch the Pro moniker and going Ultra, bringing back that fully bezel-less display. That said, I mean.. Anyone remember the last phone named Ultra that actually made a statement?

Story of the day:

iPhone 12 mini could be the name of Apple’s upcoming 5.4-inch phone

Apple’s AirPods Studio headphones will reportedly come equipped with the U1 chip

And finally the hottest news today have to do with Apple as TechToctober is almost here, so along with everything else, iPhones are getting closer. We know that we’re getting four different iPhones this year but according to this tipster, Apple is going on a different route for the naming scheme. Of course we should take these with a grain of salt but according to him, we’ll be getting the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 Mini for the smallest 5.4in non-Pro variant. Moving on from the iPhone 12, the same source just gave us some information on Apple’s new ultra-wideband U1 chip. In the first tweet he simply tweeted out that the U1 was coming to the AirPods Studio but later on he gave some more information like how it will help with digital car keys, an improvement to the simple directional AirDrop and more. According to him, with the launch of the Apple Watch S6 it goes along with his prediction that this will be a huge thing with iOS 14 and other products. Apparently the Studio’s will use it to automatically detect on which ear you placed the headphones. Finally he also said that AirTags will be a node that can interconnect everything, acting as a bridge between various devices with privacy at the forefront. With this U1 chip it will provide a more private, accurate and widespread item tracking device but also offer close range data transfer with directional information. So yes, it seems that this Apple October event will be loaded, as we have yet to hear about whatever Apple Silicon Macs we’re gonna get.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
You May Also Like
ColorOS 11 (
OPPO ColorOS 11 announced: Brings more customizations and features
Android 11-based ColorOS 11 is here.
HUAWEI HMS Core is driving transport and navigation advancements
The machine learning capabilities are helping create an interactive transportation experience with the help of language translation service in 19 different languages.
Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE won’t ship with a power adapter
iPhones will reportedly be the next Apple product to ship without a power adapter in the retail package, starting with the iPhone 12 series.