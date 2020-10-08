The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s MacBook Air and more on sale today
The official news today begin with deals and it seems Samsung wants to get even more aggressive than what we’ve seen. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently $280 off, leaving the entry level variant for $1120. And don’t worry, this is the unlocked US variant so, no Exynos chip here. The S20+ is also $201 off, leaving the 128GB variant for $998 in Cosmic Black or Grey. Moving on to Apple, the latest MacBook Air is $100 off, leaving the higher end 8GB of Ram and 512GB of storage variant for $1200 and, we also have more deals for other storage tiers in the description. We also have deals on Kindles, BenQ Gaming monitors and more right along those, and yes if you want even more.