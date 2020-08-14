We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The new Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy S10 and more devices on sale today

Deals. If you’re interested in the Pixel 4a, Best Buy has $50 discount on it but, you do have to choose Activate It today to get the discount, leaving it at $299 and even at $249 if you choose Sprint… I know, they’re still calling it Sprint. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy S10 is $80 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Dual-SIM variant for $570 shipped. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is also $251 off, leaving the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD variant for $779. We also have more deals on ZTE smartphones, AirPods and more in the links in the description.
Buy Google Pixel 4a

Apple fixes ‘green tint’ iPhone 11 issue with iOS 13.6.1 update

A couple of months ago we reported how iPhone 11s were having some issues with a green tint on the screen. Actually, my iPhone 11 Pro is completely dead thanks to that green tint and I haven’t been able to fix it. Well, Apple just released iOS 13.6.1 to fix this issue in particularly. They described it as a “thermal management issue which caused the display to exhibit a green tint” and they obviously fixed some other bugs with it. Users one reddit claimed that this would happen on iPhone 11 models while using Night Shift, so if you’ve had this issue, try to update your phone right now.

Android 11-based Wear OS announced with new features and support for Qualcomm’s latest SoCs

Google just announced the new OTA update for WearOS which will arrive in the fall to deliver new features and performance improvements. XDA Developers actually got confirmation from Google on the fact that this new build of WearOS will be based on Android 11 as, WearOS is still stuck on Android 9. More importantly, they’re adding support to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 and 4100+ platforms which were announced back in June that claim to offer an 85% boost in performance. Google claims that this update will bring changes like simplified pairing process, 20% speed improvement in start up time for apps, more intuitive controls and different watch modes for workouts and better performance, making you access information faster.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition appears on Geekbench with an Exynos processor

There’s been some buzz around the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition which we’re supposed to be getting some time in October. If you remember it went through Geekbench rocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 but now, there seems to be another variant with the Exynos 990 which just went through Geekbench as well. And, these are two completely different model numbers so it could be that we’re getting two different models for different regions. However, there are some differences, this one packs 8GB of RAM while the Snapdragon variant only had 6GBs. Some of the other leaked specs include a 6.5in display running at 120Hz, a triple camera setup at the back and a 4500 mAh battery.

Motorola is teasing the launch of its next foldable phone on September 9

Motorola said that they were working on the second Moto RAZR but, after that we haven’t really gotten much more leaks. Now, the company just put out a new teaser which also kinda serves as press invitations. The teaser shows a devices flipping around in the screen and it reads “Save the Date” for September 9th, the caption also said “flip the smartphone experience once again”. So far, we’re expecting this phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and a 2845 mAh battery. The cameras will also be getting an upgrade, the main sensor will be a 48MP shooter and the selfie camera will be a 20MP.

Story of the day:

Apple plans to launch subscription service bundles alongside the iPhone 12 series: Report

Fresh leak predicts the launch timeline of iPhone 12 series, new iPad and Apple Watch

We have two separate leaks for the iPhone 12 today but, they’re both about the launch. According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple wants to sell bundles of their subscription-based services with the iPhone 12. The bundles would be launched under the “Apple One” moniker.. Cause I know, Google One wasn’t original enough. They would cost less than the service regularly does to serve as an incentive to buyers. There will reportedly be different tiers with the lowest one offering Apple Music and Apple TV, while the more expensive ones will throw in other services like Apple Arcade and even some iCloud storage. Apparently they’re also working on a fitness-centric service like Nike or Peloton, and these services should arrive with iOS 14. Moving on to the actual phones, Jon Prosser is back with some updated dates for the launch. According to him, we’ll be getting the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad through a silent press release on September 7th. The actual iPhone 12 event will happen on the week of October 12th but, there’s a catch. Apparently the regular 12 variants will be available for pre-orders that same day and they will ship on the 19th. However, the Pros won’t be available until November, even for pre-orders Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
