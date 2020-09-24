Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s latest iPad, and more on sale today
The official news today with Deals, that actually start with the higher end variants of another phone that got announced today. We’re talking about the Galaxy S20+ which is one of my personal favorite phones of the year, that is currently $203 off, that leaves it at $996 for the 128GB variant in cosmic black. If you want to go into Ultra territory, the S20 Ultra is $205 off, leaving that at $1195. And, the Note 20 Ultra is also $200 off, leaving it at $1099. Moving on, the 13in MacBook Pro is also $200 off, that leaves the 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage variant for $1600. Finally, if you’re looking for a beast, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is $200 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant with the RTX 2070 for $2400. We have more deals on iPads, Sony TVs and more in the links in the description.
We could already have a date for the next Amazon Prime Day sales event
Let’s keep talking about Amazon but don’t worry, it’s not a separate segment for more Apple deals. We know that most of the events we usually have been victims to 2020 and Amazon’s Prime Day wasn’t spared either but now we have a new possible date. Prime Day usually happens in July but, according to a new report from CNET, 2020’s Prime Day may start on October 13th. We should expect a regular 48 hour sale with different deals on their own products and from third party sellers as well. However, with the current economy, we hope they have something really good prepared as, people aren’t really buying unnecessary stuff right now. The company is also preparing to launch some new hardware on September 24th so, it looks like we’ll be hearing from them soon.