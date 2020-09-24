We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s latest iPad, and more on sale today

The official news today with Deals, that actually start with the higher end variants of another phone that got announced today. We’re talking about the Galaxy S20+ which is one of my personal favorite phones of the year, that is currently $203 off, that leaves it at $996 for the 128GB variant in cosmic black. If you want to go into Ultra territory, the S20 Ultra is $205 off, leaving that at $1195. And, the Note 20 Ultra is also $200 off, leaving it at $1099. Moving on, the 13in MacBook Pro is also $200 off, that leaves the 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage variant for $1600. Finally, if you’re looking for a beast, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is $200 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant with the RTX 2070 for $2400. We have more deals on iPads, Sony TVs and more in the links in the description.
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

We could already have a date for the next Amazon Prime Day sales event

Let’s keep talking about Amazon but don’t worry, it’s not a separate segment for more Apple deals. We know that most of the events we usually have been victims to 2020 and Amazon’s Prime Day wasn’t spared either but now we have a new possible date. Prime Day usually happens in July but, according to a new report from CNET, 2020’s Prime Day may start on October 13th. We should expect a regular 48 hour sale with different deals on their own products and from third party sellers as well. However, with the current economy, we hope they have something really good prepared as, people aren’t really buying unnecessary stuff right now. The company is also preparing to launch some new hardware on September 24th so, it looks like we’ll be hearing from them soon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers flagship performance, three cameras and a 120Hz display at $699

Let’s get back to official news territory as yes, Samsung just announced the Galaxy S20 FE, and you should actually pay attention to it. Starting off with the specs, it brings a 6.5in Dynamic AMOLED Display and it actually runs at 120Hz, I’m looking at you Note 20. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. It brings a 4500 mAh battery as well as reverse wireless charging and an IP68 rating. On the triple cameras at the back, we’re getting a 12MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP Ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, meaning not the same camera array as the S20+ but close, and you also get the features like Night Mode and Single Take. For those of you who aren’t fans of Exynos phones, make sure to look out for the 5G variant as, the LTE one brings an Exynos chip. It comes in 6 different color variants, and it’s priced at $699, with it being available on October 2nd.

OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than the OnePlus 8: Leak

Even if the hype isn’t too high, we have been getting several rumors and leaks for the OnePlus 8T. The company confirmed that we’d be getting it on October 14th and yesterday we covered a leaked price tag, but now we got some more reasonable leaks from a more familiar face. The tipster shared some leaks from an Amazon listing, and according to him, it’ll still bringing the same specs, meaning the 6.5in display running at 120Hz, the Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the entry level variant. It also packs a 4500 mAh battery, and the same quad camera array with the 48MP main sensor. Now, where it get’s interesting is that according to him, the entry level variant will cost €599 and the added RAM and storage will cost you €699, . He also mentioned that it is listed to launch on October 20th, 6 days after the announcement. Of course, we should still take this with a grain of salt, but this price makes more sense when compared to the €799 and €899 than we got yesterday.

Google Pixel 5 leak reveals everything there is to know about the upcoming phone

Now let’s make a quick return to the Google Pixel 5 as today we get even more details on what to expect. We’re about a week away from Google’s event which can only mean more leaks for a Pixel phone. We have a new report from WinFuture which, reveals pretty much anything you need to know about this phone. Starting with the specs, it’s a 6in display running at 90Hz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. It also packs a 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Moving on to the camera, it’s a 12.2MP primary sensor with both EIS and OIS, with 4K video at 60fps and, a 16MP ultra wide with a 107 degree field of view. According to the report, the design takes after the Pixel 4a, with a punch-hole cutout on the display, unibody build and a dual tone finish for the power button. Google also reportedly trimmed the chin down for this phone, but sadly we have no real confirmation on whether it’s made of glass or plastic. And, according to yesterday’s listings, it’ll cost €629, which translates to $735. I’m gonna say that unless it’s also $629 in the US, this phone is gonna be DOA. Price for these specs is everything at the time of the OnePlus Nord.

Story of the day:

The launch date and availability for the iPhone 12 may have been revealed

And finally, the hottest news today has to do with the iPhone 12 and how stacked Tech-tober actually is. We know that we’re getting 4 different iPhones next month and now, we have a possible launch date. This leak comes from the guys over at Apple Insider which were apparently contacted by the tipster. According to this information, Apple will launch the iPhone 12 on Tuesday, October 13th with pre-orders beginning that Friday on the 16th. There’s also multiple leaks from European carriers where they have memos saying “we’re just days away from Apple’s next major launch, the 5G iPhone which will be a huge boost for 5G”. There’s apparently even a brief clip of Eddy Cue, congratulating EE to be one of the first carriers offering plans bundled with Apple’s new services, sadly we only got a screenshot of it. Jon Prosser also chimed in, saying that his sources agree with the event and pre-order dates and he added that it should be in stores by the 23rd. So far we’re expecting the 4 iPhones, being that the 5.4in iPhone “Mini”, a 6.1in 12, a 6.1in Pro and finally, the 6.7in Pro Max. Still waiting on what other products might be launched. Here’s to the guesses over which one will sell more, but I think we pretty much already know.
