The official news today begin with deals, and here’s the thing, now that iPhones are out, of course we can expect the competition to continue to get aggressive. Let’s start it off with the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is $150 0ff, that leaves the US entry level variant for $1250 shipped. Still not my favorite camera on a phone, but everything else is quite solid. My favorite is actually the galaxy S20+, and this one is $204 off, leaving that for $997 shipped. Now you know I gave the entry level 10.2-inch iPad a positive review, but I did recommend that you get more storage. Right now that exact variant is $34 off, which means you get 128GB for $395 shipped. Finally, for those of you looking for gaming peripherals, we have a ton of deals on Razer products, for example, the Mamba Elite mouse is $39 off, leaving it for $60. We have more deals on Apple products, Motorola phones and more in the links in the description.
Now let’s talk about issues with new devices, since that never stops being a thing whenever products launch. According to several people in Korea, and notice I said in Korea, the new Apple Watch SE is having some overheating issues. The complains have surfaced on Reddit where at least 6 users claim that their smartwatches overheat and stop working correctly. They also have a yellow spot on the upper right corner of the display. According to some users, these issues started appearing while they were wearing the watch while others noticed that it was overheating while charging. One of them actually slept with it on, and woke up with his wrist extremely hot, the Watch’s display was useless, even if the Find My app was still working and was still able to play the sound on the Watch. So far there hasn’t been a teardown but, it could be a bad batch as, all of the users with this issue are from Korea. Apparently this can be an issue with the display connectors near the Haptic Engine so, we’ll see if more cases appear.

Now let’s talk Huawei because at least at the time we recorded this video, the information is still not official. Thing is, even with the device not being official Amazon Germany just spilled the beans on some new details. The phone was listed on this site, revealing pretty much everything you need to know. According to the listing, the Mate 40 Pro will bring a 6.76in OLED display, with a pill shaped punch hole once again. It’ll be powered by the Kirin 9000 with the 24-core GPU which we covered yesterday, a 4400 mAh battery, and according to other leaks, 12GB of RAM while running EMUI 11. It brings a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra wide and a 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Finally, the listing mentions that the Pro will start at €1199. And yes, you guessed it, no Google Play, but I do have to say that developers have been making some quick moves to adopt Huawei’s App Gallery, let’s see how it goes. .

And guys, it’s barely been two weeks since we got the OnePlus 8T, which by the way, that review is coming pretty soon, but man, can you believe we already started hearing new things about the OnePlus 9? According to a new Android Central report, the 9 is codenamed “Lemonade” and will be launched in March next year. For context, the OnePlus 8 5G was launched in April this year so, this is pretty early and we also know that Samsung might launch earlier than usual so that could be one of the reasons. Now, let’s move on to the Nord Series for a little bit. We have a new tweet from Max J showing the Nord N10. Now, you know Max J doesn’t speak much but he tweeted a picture of the phone’s silhouette with a blue color variant and the characters for N10 scattered around. We’re expecting this phone to come out very soon with a Snapdragon 690, 6GB of RAM, a 90Hz display and a triple camera setup for under the $400 price mark. Now is it just me, or a lot of the 8T launch only makes the Nord lineup more confusing?

Now let’s move on to Samsung and focus on the Galaxy S21, S30 or whatever it’s gonna be called. And guys, the phone is not out, unless you work for Samsung, we won’t know what the name is until the company announces it, so ease out on the comments. There’s been multiple reports, including supply chain that claim that we’ll be getting these phones significantly earlier than we usually do, around late January or early February. Now, we got some new rumors for the display and we actually like them. According to Ice Universe, the S21 and S21+ will bring “2D Screens” aka flat displays, while the S21 Ultra will stick to a curved display. He also mentioned that all four sides will be symmetrical, meaning no extra bezels on the chin. Now, those CAD renders we got yesterday were for the smaller variant of the S21 which will bring a nearly flushed camera hump, well… OnLeaks also posted a video for the S21 Ultra which brings another massive camera hump, at least it looks somewhat slimmer than the Note 20 Ultra but it’s still pretty large and this one packs 4 cameras instead of the three we saw yesterday.

But finally, the hottest news today have to do with the iPhone 12, and all the stuff Apple doesn’t tell you, but that we continue discovering. Let’s begin with battery capacity, and stick to the end to understand why. According to some new TENAA certifications, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3687 mAh battery, that is nearly 300 mAh less than the iPhone 11 Pro Max which brought some pretty good battery life. The iPhone 12 Mini apparently packs a 2227 mAh battery and the iPhone 12 packs a 2815 mAh. We still don’t have details on the regular 12 Pro but, we assume it’ll be close to the 2815 mAh we’re getting on the regular 12. Now, we did hear that we were getting smaller batteries in the rumors, which made sense given the power efficiencies of 5 nanometers on the A14 Bionic. Thing is it hasn’t gone too well. A new report from Tom’s Guide claims that 5G drains the iPhone 12’s battery 20% faster when compared to the LTE. We have the full list with technical details in the links below but, they claim that these iPhones are a step back when compared to 5G Android phones, at least in battery life. The new iPhones also went through some teardowns, showing that we’re getting a smaller Taptic Engine, the design of the MagSafe Ring and the L-Shaped Logic Board.
