Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s iPad and more devices are on sale today
The official news today begin with deals, and here’s the thing, now that iPhones are out, of course we can expect the competition to continue to get aggressive. Let’s start it off with the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is $150 0ff, that leaves the US entry level variant for $1250 shipped. Still not my favorite camera on a phone, but everything else is quite solid. My favorite is actually the galaxy S20+, and this one is $204 off, leaving that for $997 shipped. Now you know I gave the entry level 10.2-inch iPad a positive review, but I did recommend that you get more storage. Right now that exact variant is $34 off, which means you get 128GB for $395 shipped. Finally, for those of you looking for gaming peripherals, we have a ton of deals on Razer products, for example, the Mamba Elite mouse is $39 off, leaving it for $60. We have more deals on Apple products, Motorola phones and more in the links in the description.