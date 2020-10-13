Early Amazon Prime Day deals include Apple’s MacBook Air and more devices on sale
The official news today begin with Deals. Let’s start today with some early Prime Day ones, which is kind of a weird thing to say in the middle of October. The MacBook Air is now $150 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant for $1200. The latest 12.9in iPad Pro is also $50 off, leaving the Wi-Fi only, 128GB of storage variant for $950. To conclude with the Apple section, the iPad Mini is $63 off, this leaves the 64GB variant for $336. Moving on, there’s a ton of deals on Amazon products, like the Echo Show 5 which is 50% off, leaving it at $45. We have a full list in the description and a link to the article with even more deals.