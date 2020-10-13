October Apple event live stream

Early Amazon Prime Day deals include Apple’s MacBook Air and more devices on sale

The official news today begin with Deals. Let’s start today with some early Prime Day ones, which is kind of a weird thing to say in the middle of October. The MacBook Air is now $150 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant for $1200. The latest 12.9in iPad Pro is also $50 off, leaving the Wi-Fi only, 128GB of storage variant for $950. To conclude with the Apple section, the iPad Mini is $63 off, this leaves the 64GB variant for $336. Moving on, there’s a ton of deals on Amazon products, like the Echo Show 5 which is 50% off, leaving it at $45. We have a full list in the description and a link to the article with even more deals.
Buy 512GB MacBook Air
Buy 256GB MacBook Air
Buy the Latest 27-inch iMac

Razer’s new Blade Stealth 13 packs an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and OLED display

Now let’s talk Gaming and particularly Razer as the company has just launched their new gaming Ultrabook with the Blade Stealth 13 at RazerCon. It comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, and it’s actually one of their Tiger Lake processors. It also packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti with a Max Q design. You get WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB-A ports, two USB Type C Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack combo. The entry level variant brings a 13.3in FHD display running at 120Hz, weighing 3.11lbs and it’s actually just 0.60in thick. This model will cost you $1799 so, if you’re planning on buying I recommend you wait TheUnlockr’s walkthrough, to see if it’s worth it.

HUAWEI Mate 40 series is launching on October 22. Here’s everything we know so far

Now let’s talk Huawei as the company continues to show that they’re in the flagship smartphone conversation, even with everything that’s happened. Over the weekend, Huawei announced that they will be having their Mate 40 Event on October 22nd at 2PM CEDT. So far we’ve heard that the company is having several issues with their Kirin 9000 processors so, this might just be an announcement event with the phone coming later. Now, something that the company is heavily teasing is the camera, we’re expecting a 108MP main sensor, a free-form 9P lens, the periscope module with 5x optical zoom, an ultrawide, and a ToF sensor. The head of their smartphone unit also posted a new picture on Weibo where you can see the moon in broad daylight and honestly, with an impressive amount of detail. And, apparently this picture was taken with the regular Mate 40 and not the Pro. So yeah, if this is the regular variant, I can’t begin to imagine the Pro. We’ll see what we get later this month.

OnePlus Nord could get a Sandstone Black variant on October 14

OnePlus leak claims two Nord-series phones will debut on October 26

Now, let’s talk about the OnePlus Nord, but the whole Nord Series not just the one that’s already out. First off, the company is teasing the launch of a new Nord Special Edition that would come in a Sandstone Back finish. The teaser is captioned “Beauty is Everywhere, find it with OnePlus Nord” on October 14th and shows the silhouette of the phone on sand and near some rock. And, that’s all great, it’s probably just another color variant. However, we have more leaks for the unreleased Nord devices. According to a tipster, the Nord N10 5G and the N100 will be launched on October 26. These leaks go along with the previous ones, where the N10 5G would bring a 6.5-inch display running at 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with the price starting at around $400. Now, the N100 would bring a 6.52-inch display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for around $200. Of course, we should take these with a grain of salt but, we’re two days away from the Event so we should know more very soon. Am I the only one that’s wondering why we’re also not getting the original Nord in the US?

Upcoming HomePod mini and Apple TV may track your location using Ultra Wideband

Guys we know, there’s a lot of Apple news lately but, come on the event is tomorrow, so in preparation, let’s discuss the last batch of things we heard. First, let’s cover non-iPhone related products. Starting with the HomePod we got some new tweets from Jon Prosser where he mentions that the new HomePod Mini and the new Apple TV will serve as UWB base stations. This means that they’ll track your location once you walk inside your house while using other UI devices like your iPhone or apple Watch. They will use information from them for media controls, brightness and volume controls and doors and locks if you have HomeKit. You can even use the Find My app to see if one of your devices has been moved or taken from your home. Honestly it sounds really cool and Prosser also claims that Apple will be making a big deal out of all the capabilities of the U1 chip so let’s see. But, moving on let’s talk AirPods Studio. According to him, his sources still say that It’s impossible to get the AirPods Studio tomorrow but, Apple first removed the dedicated Beats page from the App Store and then brought it back. They’re still selling Beats, but the original landing page dedicated to them might hint to some change in plans. We wonder if Apple now wants to fully merge the brand with AirPods.. We’ll see.

Story of the day:

Ming-Chi Kuo believes iPhone 12 will dominate upcoming iPhone sales

iPhone 12 leaks tip better zoom output, faster Face ID, and a ‘smooth’ sacrifice

And you know it was coming, let’s talk about the iPhone 12 which will become official tomorrow. Let’s begin with a new note from Ming Chi Kuo where he predicts what the top seller is going to be. According to Kuo, there is a demand for smaller iPhones but, not worldwide. He predicts that even with the $699 price tag, there’s not a ton of people looking for smaller phones and, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will outsell the 5.4-inch Mini. He believes that Apple will ship 80-85M units of all iPhone 12 models in Q4 of this year, 10M higher than what they got last year with the 11.. That’s what lowering the price tag does. Now, let’s talk about things we won’t get for a second. I still have some hope that 120Hz displays will make the cut but, according to Jon Prosser, Apple didn’t add the feature due to 5G. Cupertino apparently picked 5G rather than ProMotion because it’s an easier thing to market, and having both of them on this phone would require a significantly larger battery than what we’ll be getting. So, along with the missing drivers, this is why we won’t get ProMotion until next year. Finally, we have another huge list of “finalized and revised” leaks from Pine on Twitter. We’ll link the whole thread in the description but, some of the most important things he mentioned are: a shrunk Face ID module that will increase the angles and will introduce a new algorithm for faster speeds, Digital and Optical Zoom are getting a massive boost, Night mode will be available on the telephoto and deep fusion improvements, as well as better lowlight performance with the ultra wide. Finally he also added we are getting larger batteries due to 5G.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
You May Also Like
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G launch: Watch the livestream here
The event will kickstart at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST.
Galaxy M31s
Amazon reveals Galaxy M31 Prime price in India ahead of launch
It will come with 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership.
Motorola RAZR 5G hits stores on Oct 2: Availability, promotions, and more
The unlocked devices start at $1,199 ($200 off). Plus, there are more deals from carriers.