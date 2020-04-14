Up next
Today’s deals include the Apple Mac mini, Google Pixel 4 and more

Deals. For those looking for a Pixel device, Amazon and B&H have it for a new all-time low, for $300 off. This leaves the 64GB regular Pixel 4 at $399 and the XL at $599. Moving on fully to Amazon, Apple’s latest Mac Mini is also $70 off, now starting at $729. The Fitbit Charge 3 is still $33 off, leaving it at $116 and finally, Razer’s JungleCat mobile controller is $15 off, leaving it at $85 shipped. Buy Apple Mac Mini Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB Buy Google Pixel 4 128GB Buy Google Pixel 4 XL Buy Fitbit Charge 3 Razer Junglecat Buy Fire HD 8

Motorola schedules April 22 launch event: Is the Motorola Edge series coming?

We’ve been covering for a while now the fact that Motorola wants to start launching flagships again with the leaks of the Edge+. The company just sent out press invitations for a new ‘Motorola Flagship E-vent’ on April 22nd. We’re expecting the Edge+ to bring a 90Hz display, the Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM and triple cameras at the back with a 108MP main sensor. We’re also expecting the regular Edge which will reportedly be a mid-ranger sporting the Snapdragon 765G.

Apple to launch a smaller, more affordable HomePod speaker this year

Now, we all remember the fan favorite, award winning HomePod. Don’t we? I know, I need to get better at my sarcasm. A new Bloomberg report claims that Apple is working on a smaller and more affordable HomePod to debut later this year. The new one will apparently be half the size of the older one but will retain the same form factor, we also don’t have any details on how Apple will change the internals to cut the price down. It will launch in the second half of the year to compete with Amazon and Google’s new options.

OnePlus 8 Pro leaks in the wild, reaffirms design and specs

We’re just a day away from the OnePlus 8 Series‘ launch date so, let’s cover some of the last leaks before we get the real deal. We have a new live image of the 8 Pro that emerged on Weibo showing us the specs and the front of the phone. The specs show the Snapdragon 865, a 6.78in display with 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also sports quad cameras at the back which include 2 48MP sensors, an 8MP and a 5MP. We’ll be covering it once it comes out tomorrow so stay tuned.

LG Velvet is the company’s first smartphone to flaunt its new design language

LG put out a new press release where they state that they are embarking on a new product roadmap, starting with the Velvet. The Velvet will be the company’s first device with the design which was revealed last week which has that teardrop camera approach. This confirms that the company is leaving naming schemes like the G line up, but we aren’t sure if this is the successor of the G line up. The company claims that the new names capture the essence of the device, so we’ll see what Velvet is once it comes out, but like seriously, Isn’t the Velvet like so 80s? Like.. I’m not getting how this indicates a modern smartphone.

Story of the day:

2020 iPhone Pro pair to borrow iPad Pro’s flat edges and LiDAR sensor

We've had some conflicting leaks for the iPhone 12 line up so far but, we have a new report from Bloomberg to clear some things up. The report claims that we should expect two premium iPhone Pro models, and two lower-end models to be the successors of the iPhone 11. The report confirms the previous leaks that it will bring flat edges like the ones on the iPhone 4 or the newer iPad Pros and that they will both come equipped with that LiDAR sensor that we saw recently on the iPad for AR applications. As for the other cameras, there will still be three sensors but we don't know if the resolution count or sensor sizes are going up.
