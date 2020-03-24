Today’s deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20 and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Deals. We’ve got your usual dose of Apple deals, but let’s start off with Galaxy S20 deals on Amazon. The S20 5G is currently $200 off leaving it at $800 while the S20+ 5G is available for $999. Moving on to Apple, the 16in MacBook Pro is currently $300 off, starting at $2500. The 2018 iPad Pros are up to $350 off on different models and finally, the Sony WF-1000MX3 are $32 off leaving them at $198.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

Buy iPad Pro

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3

Buy Amazon Fire 7

Buy Amazon Fire 8

Buy Amazon Fire 10

Buy Apple Magic Keyboard

You will have more time to return unwanted products from Amazon and more online stores due to coronavirus

If you’re taking advantage of our Amazon deals, you might’ve received something you didn’t really like and are having a hard time returning it with the current situation. Amazon, Apple and other stores are extending their return policies to help customers during the pandemic. According to Smart World, Amazon is extending their period until May 31 for goods purchased in late January, the Washington Post also reports that Apple will accept returns up to 14 days after the Apple Stores open again. We also got details on clothing stores like Macy’s if you check the link in the description.

Google cancels I/O 2020 due to coronavirus situation

Every event in the past couple of months has been moved on to a virtual event but it seems that the case for Google I/O is different. Google just tweeted out an update where they said that out of health concerns they won’t be having an I/O event in any capacity this year, which means no virtual event will be held. This means that whatever we were getting like the Pixel 4a will get a silent release like Apple’s latest iPads.

HUAWEI P40 Pro, P40 specs leaked ahead of launch

We’re just a few days away from Huawei’s P40 Event and the leaks keep coming in. A new leak hints that the P40 Pro will bring a 6.58in display and a quad camera at the back. The camera consists of a 50MP, a 40MP, 12MP and a ToF with a Huawei XD Fusion Engine for pictures. On the front we’re getting a 32MP selfie shooter and a depth sensor. It will support 50x SuperSensing Zoom with telephoto stabilization, a 4200 mAh battery and 40W fast charging. The regular P40 5G will also bring 50MP sensor and support up to 30X zoom.

LG G9 ThinQ might lose flagship status by packing the Snapdragon 765 SoC

A leak from last week hinted that the Pixel 5 might not be a flagship after all, and LG may follow this strategy. A report from Korea claims that the LG G9 might be ‘a little less premium’ than usual. This means that instead of using the Snapdragon 865 it will bring the Snapdragom 765G. This doesn’t mean the phone will also get a downgrade in design, cameras or anything else, but it could also mean it’ll be a little cheaper.

Apple AirPower reportedly back on the table

We all remember AirPower, right? It looks like Apple isn’t done with it after all. According to Jon Prosser which has a pretty good track record on Apple leaks, the project is back on internally. There’s no guarantee that they will actually finish it and put it out, but they are working on it, trying to re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively. He also claims that prototyping is under way.

We could get new iPad Pros with mini LED displays in Q4 2020

Rumors of Macs and iPads to bring miniLED displays have been circling around for a while now. Even though we just got new iPads, DigiTimes claims we will still get a new 12.9in iPad Pro with a miniLED display in Q4 of 2020. These displays allow the products to be thinner and lighter will bringing the same benefits of OLED displays. Ming Chi Kuo also reported earlier that we’ll be getting 6 miniLED products in 2020 and 2021 so we could be getting more than the 12.9in iPad Pro.

Story of the day:

Apple’s 6.7-inch 2020 iPhone will use sensor-shift image stabilization tech: Kuo

According to a new Ming Chi Kuo report, Apple’s 6.7in iPhone 12 will bring sensor-shift imaging stabilization. The details are slim but this new technology would bring stabilization to the ultra wide lens as the current optical image stabilization only works on the standard and the telephoto. The sensor-shifting tech would bring stabilization to the whole camera sensor, and not a specific lens. Kuo also predicted that at least one of the 2022 iPhones will feature a periscope lens which will provide 5x or even 10x optical zoom, like the one rumored for the P40 Pro.







Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow





